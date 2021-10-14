Home / News / Breaking News / Breaking News Live Updates - 14 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 14th October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 14, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 14 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • October 14, 2021 19:25 (IST)

    CBSE

    • CBSE RELEASES GUIDELINES FOR 10TH, 12TH BOARDS
    • GUIDELINE 1: EXAMS TO BE CONDUCTED IN 2 PHASES
    • GUIDELINE 2: ALL EXAMS TO BE HELD OFFLINE
    • GUIDELINE 3: 1ST PHASE OF EXAMS IN NOV-DEC
    • GUIDELINE 4: 2ND PHASE OF EXAMS IN MARCH-APRIL
    • GUIDELINE 5: 90 MINUTE DURATION IN BOTH PHASES
    • CBSE 10TH,12TH EXAMS DATE SHEETS ON OCT 18
  • October 14, 2021 19:20 (IST)

    CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet on Monday

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheets for both class 10 and class 12 on Monday - October 18. If reports are to be believed then exams for skill courses would begin from November 15 while the main theory exams will begin from November 24. The picture will be clear on Monday. Students can refer to the datesheet at cbse.nic.in. These will be the term-1 exams in which 50% of the syllabus will be asked. This year, CBSE will hold two board exams.

    READ FULL STORY
  • October 14, 2021 18:40 (IST)

    MUMBAI

    • MUMBAI COPS COULD SUMMON SAMEER WANKHEDE: SOURCE
    • SOURCE: MUMBAI COPS COULD QUESTION SAMEER WANKHEDE
    • WANKHEDE COULD BE QUIZZED IN SNOOPGATE CASE: SOURCE
  • October 14, 2021 18:30 (IST)

    J&K

    • GUNSHOTS HEARD AT MENDHAR IN J&K
  • October 14, 2021 18:19 (IST)

    India to Attend Russia Talks Involving Taliban on October 20: MEA

    India will participate in the meeting being hosted by Russia involving the Taliban next week, the Ministry for External Affairs said on Thursday.

    A Taliban delegation has already confirmed that they will attend the October 20 event in Moscow for the so-called Moscow format talks on Afghanistan, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

    The Moscow talks also involve China, Pakistan, India and Iran.

    READ FULL STORY
  • October 14, 2021 17:40 (IST)

    MEA

    • INDIA TO PARTICIPATE IN MEET WITH TALIBAN: MEA
    • RUSSIA TO HOST MEET WITH TALIBAN ON OCTOBER 20
  • October 14, 2021 16:50 (IST)

    ARYAN

    • ARYAN BAIL ORDER RESERVED TILL OCTOBER 20
    • ARYAN TO REMAIN IN JAIL TILL OCTOBER 20
  • October 14, 2021 16:15 (IST)

    PUNJAB

    • NAVJOT SIDHU MEETS CONGRESS TOP BRASS
    • SIDHU & CHANNI HAVE RESOLVED ISSUES: RAWAT
    • RAWAT:CHANNI & SIDHU HAVE SPOKEN TO EACH OTHER
    • SOME RESOLUTION WILL BE REACHED SOON: RAWAT
    • RAWAT, KC VENUGOPAL PRESENT AT CONG MEET
  • October 14, 2021 16:05 (IST)

    NCP

    • WE’VE TO CONDEMN PAK’S CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: NCP
    • WE STAND WITH GOVT WHEN IT COMES TO SECURITY: NCP
  • October 14, 2021 15:55 (IST)

    WAR ON COVID

    • TN REOPENS TEMPLES FOR WORSHIP DURING WEEKENDS
  • October 14, 2021 15:45 (IST)

    BSF

    • GOVT SOURCES: DEBATE ON BSF UNNECESSARY
    • THIS ISSUE IS OF NATIONAL SECURITY: GOVT SOURCE
    • IMPORTANT MORE INDIA TO EMPOWER BSF: GOVT SOURCE
    • DRONES BEING USED BY ENEMY STATE: GOVT SOURCE
  • October 14, 2021 14:32 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH WARNS OF SURGICAL STRIKE, INDIA WILL NOT TOLERATE TERRORISM

  • October 14, 2021 14:05 (IST)

    SURGICAL STRIKE

    • AMIT SHAH WARNS OF SURGICAL STRIKE
    • INDIA WILL NOT TOLERATE TERRORISM: SHAH
    • WE WILL NOT TOLERATE BORDER ATTACKS: SHAH
  • October 14, 2021 13:50 (IST)

    LAKHIMPUR

    • ASHISH MISHRA TAKEN TO LAKHIMPUR CRIME SCENE
    • EXCLUSIVE: S.I.T RECREATES CRIME SCENE
    • LAKHIMPUR: ASHISH MISHRA AT CRIME SPOT
  • October 14, 2021 13:40 (IST)

    CHHATH PUJA

    • NOW: PROTEST OUTSIDE DELHI CM’S RESIDENCE
  • October 14, 2021 13:40 (IST)

    CHAATH PUJA

    • POLITICS OVER CHHATH PUJA ESCALATES
  • October 14, 2021 13:15 (IST)

    TERROR

    • LAST RITES OF SEPOY SARAJ SINGH
  • October 14, 2021 11:45 (IST)

    LAC

    • INDIA BRACES FOR LONG HAUL AT LAC
  • October 14, 2021 11:35 (IST)

    NORA FATEHI

    • NOW: NORA FATEHI ARRIVES AT ED OFFICE

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Share This
Article