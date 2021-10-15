Home / News / Breaking News / Breaking News Live Updates - 15 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • October 15, 2021 07:40 (IST)

    GOI

    • ‘GOI EXPECTS TO COMPLETE BPCL DISINVESTMENT SOON’
    • DIPAM SECY PANDEY ON BPCL DISINVESTMENT
    • DISINVESTMENT IN 2ND HALF OF FINANCIAL YR: PANDEY
  • October 15, 2021 07:25 (IST)

    PM

    • PM TWEETS ON THE OCCASION OF VIJAYADASHAMI
    • GREETINGS TO EVERYONE ON VIJAYADASHAMI: PM
  • October 15, 2021 07:00 (IST)

    JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

    • JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ SUMMONED BY ED TODAY
    • JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ SUMMONED AGAIN
  • October 15, 2021 06:50 (IST)

    J&K L-G

    • BID TO CREATE ATMOSPHERE OF FEAR: J&K L-G
    • TERROR ORCHESTRATED TO DISTURB PEACE: J&K L-G
    • DEATHS WILL BE AVENGED: J&K L-G MANOJ SINHA
    • WILL DESTROY ECOSYSTEM OF TERROR: J&K L-G
    • MINORITIES ARE OUR PRIORITY: J&K L-G
    • ‘STRATEGY IN PLACE TO CRACKDOWN ON TERROR’
    • TACKLING TERROR TOP PRIORITY FOR US: J&K L-G
    • SECURITY FORCES READY TO THWART TERROR:J&K L-G
    • THE MOST AGGRESSIVE INTERVIEW WITH J&K L-G
  • October 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    WAR ON COVID

    • INDIA EXPECTED TO CROSS 100CR DOSES BY OCT 18-19
  • October 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB

    • RAHUL LIKELY TO MEET SIDHU TOMORROW
  • October 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    MODI

    • PM: NEED TO FOCUS ON SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY
    • ELECTRICITY, TRANSMISSION NETWORK DEVELOPED: PM
    • WORKING ON INCREASING AIR CONNECTIVITY: PM
    • PM: GOVT HAS IMPROVED AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE
    • DEFENCE SECTOR HAS ALSO SEEN A BOOST: PM
    • NEW INDUSTRIAL CORRIDORS ARE BEING MADE: PM
  • October 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    LAKHIMPUR

    • EXCLUSIVE: S.I.T RECREATES CRIME SCENE
    • LAKHIMPUR: ASHISH MISHRA PRESENT AT CRIME SPOT
    • CNN-NEWS18 ONLY CREW PRESENT AT CRIME SPOT
    • LAKHIMPUR: DRAMATIC RECREATION OF INCIDENT
    • LIVE COMMENTARY FROM RECREATION SPOT
  • October 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    J&K

    • J&K: ENCOUNTER IN POONCH UNDERWAY
    • 1 JCO, JAWAN CRITICALLY INJURED IN POONCH, J&K
  • October 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    DRUG

    • NCB SUMMONS FILM PRODUCER IMTIAZ KHATRI
    • IMTIAZ KHATRI SUMMONED BY NCB TODAY
    • 3RD SUMMON BY NCB TO KHATRI IN DRUG CASE
  • October 15, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    CBSE

    • CBSE RELEASES GUIDELINES FOR 10TH, 12TH BOARDS
    • GUIDELINE 1: EXAMS TO BE CONDUCTED IN 2 PHASES
    • GUIDELINE 2: ALL EXAMS TO BE HELD OFFLINE
    • GUIDELINE 3: 1ST PHASE OF EXAMS IN NOV-DEC
    • GUIDELINE 4: 2ND PHASE OF EXAMS IN MARCH-APRIL
    • GUIDELINE 5: 90 MINUTE DURATION IN 1ST PHASE
    • CBSE 10TH,12TH EXAMS DATE SHEETS ON OCT 18

