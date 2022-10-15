Breaking News LIVE Updates: Indian Student Stabbed in Aus Being Treated; Don’t Understand Reason Behind Attack, Says Father

A 28-year-old Indian PhD student in Australia has been stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen by a man he had never met before, prompting India to demand strict action against the perpetrators. The incident took place on October 6, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, Sydney, New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.
Garg’s father, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “My 28-year-old son went to Australia on September 1 and was lethally attacked on Oct 6. I don’t understand the reason behind the attack. He can’t have enmity with anyone....Read More
The department and vigilance and anti-corruption in Tamil Nadu on Friday conducted surprise raids at 27 government offices across states and seized Rs 1.12 crore in unaccounted cash, including Rs 75 lakh from the guest house of Tiruvarur Highways Department.
Four people were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Aligarh. “There was a godown inside the weak building. No family resided here, as per info. 4 people went inside to carry some goods out when the incident occurred; all hospitalized & stable now," DM Indra Vikram Singh said.
A class 9 student in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur allegedly set herself on fire after she was “forced to remove clothes” by a teacher who reportedly suspected that she was copying from paper chits hidden in her uniform to write exam, the police said. The girl, who was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members with severe burn injuries, is currently fighting for life, a police officer said.
In other news, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union’s Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni here and the two leaders discussed the current global economic situation, the Union Ministry of Finance said. Sitharaman is here to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. On the sidelines of these, she has been holding a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings.
