Breaking News Live Updates - 16 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 16th October 2021
October 16, 2021

  • October 16, 2021 06:35 (IST)

    TALIBAN

    • TALIBAN ACCEPTS DEATH OF HEBATULLAH AKHUND: SOURCE
    • AKHUND GOT KILLED LAST YR SAYS TALIBAN: SOURCE
    • AKHUND KILLED IN PAK SUICIDE ATTACK: SOURCE
    • HEBATULLAH AKHUND KILLED BY PAK FORCES: SOURCE
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    UK

    • UK MP STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES, DIES OF INJURIES
    • UK MP DAVID AMESS DIES AFTER BEING STABBED
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    U.S

    • U.S TO LIFT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FROM NOV 8
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TAPASEE

    • WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT GENDER EQUALITY: TAAPSEE
    • ‘NEED TO ADDRESS HURDLES IN GENDER EQUALITY’
    • GENDER TEST ONLY HAPPENS FOR WOMEN: TAAPSEE PANNU
    • GENDER TEST IS VERY REGRESSIVE: TAAPSEE
    • GENDER TEST DEMEANS ATHLETES: TAAPSEE PANNU
    • DUTEE CHAND FOUGHT GENDER INEQUALITY:TAAPSEE
    • TALKING ABOUT GENDER TEST STILL A TABOO: TAAPSEE
    • MANY ATHLETES FAILED GENDER TEST: TAAPSEE
    • WE WANT TO HIGHLIGHT UNSUNG HEROES: TAAPSEE
    • ‘THERE’S NO SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE ON GENDER TEST’
    • ‘NO EVIDENCE TO HIGH TESTOSTERONE=HIGH SPEED’
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TAAPSE

    • LAST OLYMPICS 2 ATHLETES GOT DISQUALIFIED: TAAPSEE
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SINGHU

    • FORMER PUNJAB CM CONDEMNS SINGHU KILLING INCIDENT
    • BADAL DEMANDS IMPARTIAL PROBE OF HEINOUS CRIME
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU

    • SIDHU HAS WITHDRAWN HIS RESIGNATION: HARISH RAWAT
    • SIDHU WILL CONTINUE AS PCC PRESIDENT: RAWAT
    • SIDHU RESIGNATION MATTER IS OVER: HARISH RAWAT
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM

    • PM MODI UNVEILS DEFENCE FIRMS
    • BIG BOOST TO INDIA’S DEFENCE INFRASTRUCTURE
    • NEW COMPANIES INVESTING IN INDIA’S DEFENCE: PM
    • PM DEDICATES 7 NEW DEFENCE FIRMS TO NATION
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    LAKHIMPUR

    • EXCLUSIVE: S.I.T RECREATES CRIME SCENE
    • LAKHIMPUR: ASHISH MISHRA PRESENT AT CRIME SPOT
    • CNN-NEWS18 ONLY CREW PRESENT AT CRIME SPOT
    • LAKHIMPUR: DRAMATIC RECREATION OF INCIDENT
    • LIVE COMMENTARY FROM RECREATION SPOT
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

    • JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ SUMMONED BY ED TODAY
    • JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ SUMMONED AGAIN
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    J&K L-G

    • BID TO CREATE ATMOSPHERE OF FEAR: J&K L-G
    • TERROR ORCHESTRATED TO DISTURB PEACE: J&K L-G
    • DEATHS WILL BE AVENGED: J&K L-G MANOJ SINHA
    • WILL DESTROY ECOSYSTEM OF TERROR: J&K L-G
    • MINORITIES ARE OUR PRIORITY: J&K L-G
    • ‘STRATEGY IN PLACE TO CRACKDOWN ON TERROR’
    • TACKLING TERROR TOP PRIORITY FOR US: J&K L-G
    • SECURITY FORCES READY TO THWART TERROR:J&K L-G
    • THE MOST AGGRESSIVE INTERVIEW WITH J&K L-G
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    J&K

    • FRESH ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN PAMPORE, KASHMIR
    • TOP LeT COMMANDER TRAPPED IN ONGOING ENCOUNTER
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    IPL

    • IPL 2021: CSK BEATS KKR, WINS BY 27 RUNS
    • CHENNAI SUPER KINGS BAGS 4TH IPL TITLE
    • CSK’S 4TH IPL TITLE UNDER DHONI’S LEADERSHIP
  • October 16, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH

    • NOW: HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH AT CELLULAR JAIL

Read more

