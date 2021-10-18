Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 18th October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 18, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • October 18, 2021 21:25 (IST)

    CBSE

    • CBSE CLASS X, XII DATESHEET RELEASED
    • CBSE CLASS X EXAMS TO BEGIN FROM 30TH NOV 2021
    • CBSE CLASS XII EXAMS TO START FROM 1ST DEC 2021
  • October 18, 2021 19:15 (IST)

    TERROR

    • J&K: ARMY CHIEF TO VISIT MENDHAR
    • ANTI-TERROR OP IN MENDHAR CONTINUES FOR 8TH DAY
  • October 18, 2021 18:15 (IST)

    MAHANT GIRI

    • CBI’S APPLICATION FOR POLYGRAPH TEST REJECTED
    • CJM COURT REJECTS CBI APPLICATION
    • UPDATE IN MAHANT GIRI DEATH CASE
  • October 18, 2021 17:55 (IST)

    WHO

    • AWARE THAT MANY WAITING FOR OUR COVAXIN NOD:W.H.O
    • ‘BEFORE RECOMMENDING, WE MUST EVALUATE PRODUCT’
    • ‘BHARAT BIOTECH GIVING DATA ON A ROLLING BASIS’
    • OUR EXPERTS HAVE REVIEWED THESE DATA: W.H.O
    • WE’RE EXPECTING ONE ADDL PIECE OF INFO TODAY:W.H.O
  • October 18, 2021 17:50 (IST)

    COLIN POWELL

    • 1ST BLACK US SECY OF STATE POWELL DIES
    • COLIN POWELL DIES DUE TO POST-COVID COMPLICATIONS
  • October 18, 2021 17:40 (IST)

    BCCI

    • CAN’T ASK NOT TO PLAY AN ICC EVENT: BCCI
    • ‘CAN’T DENY TO PLAY WITH ANYONE UNDER INT’L RULE’
    • FIRST BCCI RESPONSE ON INDIA-PAK WT20 MATCH
    • IT’S AN ICC TOURNAMENT, CAN’T BE CALLED OFF: BCCI
  • October 18, 2021 17:35 (IST)

    AFG

    • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18: TALIBAN RIFT WIDENS
    • ‘STANAKZAI UPSET WITH INTERFERENCE OF PAK ISI’
    • SOURCES CLAIM STANAKZAI CURRENTLY IN DUBAI
  • October 18, 2021 17:25 (IST)

    BIHAR DY CM

    • INDIA-PAK MATCH SHOULD BE HALTED: BIHAR Dy CM
    • BIHAR Dy CM ON INDIA- PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP
    • ‘INDIA WON’T STAND BY PAK IF THEY SUPPORT TERROR’
  • October 18, 2021 17:20 (IST)

    BALOCHISTAN

    • BLAST NEAR A UNIVERSITY IN BALOCHISTAN
    • BALOCHISTAN: 5 PEOPLE INJURED IN BLAST
  • October 18, 2021 17:05 (IST)

    BIHAR

    • BIHAR DGP SPOKE TO J&K CHIEF SECY: BIHAR POLICE
    • ‘TALKS OVER KILLINGS OF CIVILIANS IN J&K’
  • October 18, 2021 16:45 (IST)

    TMC MP

    • TMC MP KUNAL GHOSH ATTACKS BJP
    • BJP PRACTISING POLITICS OF VULTURES: TMC MP GHOSH
    • PM WAS SILENT ON ATTACKS ON B’DESH VISIT: TMC MP
    • ‘NOW, SUVENDU SAYS ATTACK WILL HELP BJP GET VOTE’
    • SO, WE NEED TO THINK WHO ARE BENEFICIARIES: TMC MP
    • ‘WE NEED TO THINK WHO ARE BEHIND THIS CONSPIRACY’
  • October 18, 2021 16:45 (IST)

    TERROR

    • J&K DGP CHAIRS HIGH-LEVEL SECURITY MEETING
    • 20 DISTRICT SSPs, 6DIGs & 1 IG ATTENDED THE MEET
  • October 18, 2021 16:43 (IST)

    Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Life Imprisonment in 2002 Murder of Ex-Manager

    A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana’s Panchkula on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was earlier convicted of conspiring to murder his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

  • October 18, 2021 16:40 (IST)

    RAM RAHIM

    • LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR GURMEET RAM RAHIM SINGH
    • LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR THE 2ND TIME FOR RAM RAHIM
  • October 18, 2021 16:15 (IST)

    PUNJAB

    • PUNJAB CABINET OPPOSES CENTRE’S DECISION ON BSF
    • DECISION ON EXTENSION OF BSF’S JURISDICTION
  • October 18, 2021 16:15 (IST)

    ARMY CHIEF

    • ARMY CHIEF LEAVES FOR 2-DAY JAMMU VISIT
    • ARMY CHIEF TO REVIEW SECURITY SITUATION
    • ARMY CHIEF WILL VISIT FORWARD AREAS NEAR LoC
  • October 18, 2021 16:10 (IST)

    JAISHANKAR

    • INDIA & ISRAEL AGREE ON JAB CERTIFICATE
    • AGREEMENT ON JAB CERTIFICATE RECOGNITION
  • October 18, 2021 15:15 (IST)

    B'DESH

    • TASLIMA NASREEN SLAMS B’DESH PM OVER ATTACKS
  • October 18, 2021 14:50 (IST)

    BJP

    • CONG USED UNPARLIAMENTARY LANGUAGE AGAINST PM: BJP
    • CONG SHOULD APOLOGISE FOR SUCH REMARKS: BJP

