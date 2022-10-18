Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 18 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 18th October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • October 18, 2022 07:15 (IST)

    J&K - TWO LABOURERS SHOT DEAD BY TERRORISTS IN J&K

    • LABOURERS SUCCUMB TO INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT
    • POLICE ARRESTS TERRORIST WHO KILLED U.P. LABOURERS
    • HYBRID TERRORISTS BEHIND THE ATTACK ARRESTED
    • HORRIFIC TARGETED KILLING CONTINUES IN J&K
  • October 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM LAUNCHES PMJAY-MA YOJNA AYUSHMAN CARDS

    • PM MODI VIKAS PUSH IN GUJARAT AHEAD OF POLLS
  • October 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LIQUORGATE - SISODIA TO VISIT GUJARAT FOR ELECTION CAMPAIGN

    • SISODIA TO VISIT GUJ AFTER CBI GRILLING
    • SISODIA TO VISIT GUJ TOMORROW: ARVIND KEJRIWAL
  • October 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG PREZ POLLS - CONG PREZ POLLS: SONIA GANDHI CASTS VOTE

    • SONIA’S FIRST RESPONSE AFTER CASTING VOTE
    • WAS WAITING FOR THIS DAY FOR LONG: SONIA GANDHI
  • October 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - ARMY & ISI BEHIND MULTAN ATROCITIES CLAIMS TTP

    • ‘PAK ‘STATE OF BUTCHERS’ WITH NO REGARD TO HUMANS’
    • CORPSES OF ABDUCTED BALOCHIS & PASHTUNS:TTP
    • TTP: NO PURE INTENTIONS FOR BALOCHIS & PASHTUNS
    • ORGANS OF VICTIMS SOLD FOR MONEY: TTP
    • TTP CONDEMNS SILENCE OF INT’L HUMAN RIGHTS BODIES
    • DESECRATION OF HUMAN BODIES AGAINST ISLAM:TTP
    • WILL HOLD PAK ACCOUNTABLE FOR ATROCITIES: TTP
    • SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON MULTAN HORROR
  • October 18, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMRITSAR - BSF TROOPS SHOOT DOWN PAK DRONE IN AMRITSAR

    • BIG WIN FOR BSF FORCES IN AMRITSAR, PUNJAB
    • AMRITSAR: 2ND DRONE SHOT DOWN IN 24 HOURS

