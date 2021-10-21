Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 21, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • October 21, 2021 17:00 (IST)

    ARYAN KHAN - ARYAN KHAN'S JUDICIAL CUSTODY EXTENDED

    • ARYAN KHAN IN CUSTODY TILL OCT 30
  • October 21, 2021 15:55 (IST)

    FAROOQ ABDULLAH - FAROOQ ABDULLAH BATS FOR TALKS WITH PAKISTAN AGAIN

    • ‘IF NO TALKS WITH PAK, WE CAN NEVER LIVE IN PEACE’
    • WE MUST SHAKE HANDS WITH PAKISTAN: FAROOQ ABDULLAH
  • October 21, 2021 15:15 (IST)

    NCB - NOW: ANANYA PANDAY LEAVES FOR NCB OFFICE

    • NEXT: NCB TO QUESTION ANANYA PANDAY
    • ANANYA PANDAY ACCOMPAINED BY FATHER CHUNKY PANDAY
  • October 21, 2021 14:45 (IST)

    ELLA - KRISHNA ELLA ON INDIA'S VACCINE MILESTONE

    • October 21, 2021 14:45 (IST)

      BHARAT BIOTECH - BHARAT BIOTECH FOUNDER ON CNN-NEWS18

      • ‘GIVEN IMPORTANCE TO SAFETY IN MAKING JAB’
      • CLINICAL TRIAL IN UK, PH1 TRIAL IN U.S: DR ELLA
      • BHARAT BIOTECH FOUNDER ON CNN-NEWS18
      • BHARAT BIOTECH FOUNDER KRISHNA ELLA EXCLUSIVE
      • GIVE CREDIT TO CITIZENS OF THIS COUNTRY: DR ELLA
      • PEOPLE ARE MORE AWARE OF VACCINE: DR ELLA
      • ‘WILLINGNESS TO TAKE JAB HELPED CREATE HISTORY’
      • SALUTE THE SCIENTISTS OF THIS COUNTRY: DR ELLA
      • CoWIN SOFTWARE PLAYED KEY ROLE: DR ELLA
      • WE KNOW HOW TO HANDLE THIS DISEASE: DR ELLA
      • HOSPITALS PREPARED TO DEAL WITH COVID: DR ELLA
    • October 21, 2021 14:35 (IST)

      NCB - 4 PLACES RAIDED BY NCB LAST NIGHT: SOURCES

      • October 21, 2021 14:10 (IST)

        BARRICADES - BARRICADES BEING REMOVED AT GHAZIPUR BORDER

        • ANOTHER MASSIVE FARMER SHOWDOWN
        • FARMER NETAS: MARCHING TOWARDS PARLIAMENT
        • FARMERS WARN: WE’RE MARCHING TOWARDS PARL
        • MARCHING TOWARDS DELHI: RAKESH TIKAIT
        • FRESH ULTIMATUM BY FARMER NETAS
        • DELHI POLICE SOURCES: BARRICADES ARE INTACT
      • October 21, 2021 13:50 (IST)

        MANDAVIYA - DIWALI OF AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT: MANDAVIYA

        • HEALTH MINISTER DEDICATES SONG TO COVID WARRIORS
      • October 21, 2021 13:45 (IST)

        HEALTH MINISTER - HEALTH MINISTER MANDAVIYA ARRIVES AT RED FORT

        • October 21, 2021 12:35 (IST)

          NCB - NCB RAIDS UNDERWAY AT BOLLYWOOD ACTOR'S HOUSE

          • ANANYA PANDAY ACCOMPANIED BY FATHER CHUNKY PANDAY
          • ANANYA’S PHONE & LAPTOP SEIZED BY NCB
          • ACTOR ANANYA PANDAY AT NCB OFFICE
        • October 21, 2021 12:35 (IST)

          NADDA - WE ARE COMMITTED TO HEALTH OF CITIZENS: NADDA

          • THANK PM & HEALTHWORKERS: BJP CHIEF NADDA
        • October 21, 2021 12:05 (IST)

          DR DEVI SHETTY - INDIA'S TOP DOCTOR DEVI SHETTY ON CNN-NEWS18

          • DR. DEVI SHETTY SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
          • ‘NEVER THOUGHT THIS COULD BE ACHIEVED SO SOON’
          • 100 CR MILESTONE ACHIEVED IN A SHORT SPAN:DR SHETTY
          • AMAZING JOB BY EVERY INDIAN: DR SHETTY
          • FROM HOPELESSNESS TO HISTORY: DR DEVI SHETTY
          • VACCINE HESITANCY WAS A BIG CHALLENGE: DR SHETTY
          • ‘VACCINE SUPPLY WAS ANOTHER MAJOR ISSUE’
          • ‘CONGRATULATE GOVT, MAKERS, HOSPITALS’
          • WE PRODUCED AND DEVELOPED VACCINE: DR DEVI SHETTY
        • October 21, 2021 12:00 (IST)

          DR - INDIA'S TOP DOCTOR DEVI SHETTY ON CNN-NEWS18

          • October 21, 2021 11:50 (IST)

            FARMER STIR - FARMER STIR: SC HEARING PLEA ON BLOCKAGE OF ROADS

            • SC: RIGHT TO AGITATE BUT CAN’T BLOCK ROADS
            • SC: FARMERS CAN’T BLOCK ROADS INDEFINITELY
          • October 21, 2021 11:35 (IST)

            100 CR - HUGE ACHIEVEMENT FOR INDIA: ANURAG THAKUR

            • SOME TRIED TO MISLEAD, SPREAD FAKE NEWS: THAKUR
          • October 21, 2021 10:55 (IST)

            HEALTH MINISTER - HEALTH MINISTER MANDAVIYA ON 100 CR JAB LANDMARK

            • THIS IS A RESULT OF PM’S PROMISE: HEALTH MINISTER
          • October 21, 2021 10:50 (IST)

            PM MODI - CONGRATULATE NATION ON HISTORIC FEAT: HM SHAH

            • October 21, 2021 10:45 (IST)

              W.H.O - CONGRATULATIONS INDIA: W.H.O'S DR POONAM SINGH

              • October 21, 2021 10:25 (IST)

                W.H.O - W.H.O HAILS INDIA'S VACCINE MILESTONE

                • EXTRAORDINARY FEAT IN A SHORT SPAN: W.H.O
                • CONGRATULATIONS INDIA: W.H.O’S DR POONAM SINGH

