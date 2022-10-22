Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 22nd October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 22 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • October 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI'S AASTHA AND VIKAS PUSH IN UTTARAKHAND

    • PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN BADRINATH
    • PM MODI IN BADRINATH AFTER KEDARNATH
    • TOOK BLESSINGS FROM LORD SHIVA IN KEDAR DHAM: PM
    • FEEL BLESSED, LUCKY TO BE IN KEDARNATH,BADRINATH:PM
    • HAVE WORKED FOR U’KHAND EVEN IN PAST: PM MODI
    • ‘ROPEWAY TO HEMKUND SAHIB WILL SAVE PILGRIMS’ TIME’
    • PM: INTERACTED WITH THE SHRAMJEEVIS IN KEDARNATH
    • PM MODI HITS OUT AT OPPN IN KEDARNATH
    • INDIA WAS TRAPPED IN SLAVERY MINDSET: PM
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs WORKED FOR THEIR OWN BENEFITS:PM
    • ‘PREVIOUS GOVTS TRAPPED INDIA IN SLAVERY MINDSET’
    • PM: INDIA FREED FROM SLAVERY MINDSET UNDER BJP
    • PM MODI’S VOCAL FOR LOCAL PUSH IN BADRINATH
    • ‘DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY IN EVERY CORNER OF U’KHAND’
    • PM: ESTABLISHED DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY IN U’KHAND
    • STEPPED UP COVID JABS DRIVE IN HILLS: PM MODI
  • October 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    K'TAKA - AFTER A SERIES OF POTHOLE DEATHS IN KARNATAKA

    • POTHOLE POLITICS PEAKS IN KARNATAKA
    • CONG ATTACKS BOMMAI GOVT OVER POTHOLE DEATHS
    • CONG MOUNTS PRESSURE ON GOVT ON POOR ROAD INFRA
    • CONG STAGES PROTEST IN BENGALURU OVER DEATHS
  • October 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HM - NOW: HM SHAH'S ADDRESS AT 90TH INTERPOL CONFERENCE

    • INDIA OPPOSES ALL KINDS OF TERROR: HM SHAH
    • HM: INTERPOL MUST ACT AGAINST ONLINE TERROR
  • October 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG PRESIDENT POLLS - NO PROOF OF IRREGULARITIES: MISTRY

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News here