Breaking News Live Updates - 23 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 23rd October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 23, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • October 23, 2021 09:35 (IST)

    U'KHAND - UTTARAKHAND: BODIES OF 7 TREKKERS RECOVERED

    • GROUP OF 11 TREKKERS WENT MISSING IN HARSIL: DGP
    • 2 RESCUED AND 2 MISSING, SEARCH UNDERWAY:DGP
  • October 23, 2021 09:30 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA REPORTS 16,326 NEW CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

    • October 23, 2021 09:20 (IST)

      NCB - NCB SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON ANANYA'S QUIZZING

      • ANANYA GOT A EARFUL FOR REACHING LATE: NCB SOURCE
    • October 23, 2021 09:00 (IST)

      U.P - AHEAD OF U.P POLLS BJP'S BABY MAURYA SPARKS ROW

      • ‘WOMEN SHOULDN’T GO ALONE TO POLICE STATION POST 5’
      • MAURYA: SHOULD WAIT TO BE ACCOMPANIED BY A MALE
    • October 23, 2021 08:30 (IST)

      MAMATA - MAMATA BANERJEE TO VISIT POLL-BOUND GOA ON OCT 28

      • MAMATA BANERJEE’S MAIDEN VISIT TO GOA ON OCT 28
      • PARTY AGENDA TO DEFEAT BJP IN GOA: MAMATA
      • PEOPLE SUFFERED ENOUGH OVER LAST 10 YEARS:MAMATA
    • October 23, 2021 07:45 (IST)

      U.S - 'U.S TO SIGN PACT WITH PAK TO USE ITS AIR SPACE'

      • ‘PACT TO CONDUCT MILITARY & INTELLIGENCE OP ON AFG’
      • SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON U.S-PAK AIR SPACE PACT
    • October 23, 2021 07:30 (IST)

      DEHRADUN - DEHRADUN: SDRF RESCUES 2 TREKKERS FROM WEST BENGAL

      • TREKKERS PART OF 8 MEMBER MOUNTAINEERING TEAM
      • 5 BODIES RECOVERED BY THE SDRF TEAM
    • October 23, 2021 07:20 (IST)

      IAF - IAF RESCUE OPS UNDERWAY AT LAMKHAGA PASS

      • 11 BODIES FOUND, 2 RESCUED, 4 STILL MISSING
      • GROUP OF 17 TREKKERS LOST WAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL
      • IAF CONTINUES RESCUE OPERATIONS IN AREA
    • October 23, 2021 07:10 (IST)

      DRONE STRIKE - SENIOR AL-QAEDA LEADER KILLED IN DRONE STRIKE

      • ABDUL HAMID AL-MATAR KILLED IN SYRIA: U.S
    • October 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      WHATSAPP - CENTRE OPPOSES WHATSAPP'S PLEA CHALLENGING IT RULES

      • CENTRE TO DELHI HC: IT IS NOT MAINTAINABLE
      • CENTRE’S NEW AFFIDAVIT AGAINST WHATSAPP
      • CENTRE:WHATSAPP, FB CAN’T CHALLENGE NEW IT RULES
      • CENTRE:WHATSAPP VIOLATED FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS
    • October 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      VACCINE POLITICS - BJP HITS BACK AT OPPN OVER VACCINE POLITICS

      • OPPN IS INSULTING OUR DOCTORS & SCIENTISTS: BJP
      • WE HAVE DONE BETTER THAN U.S AND CHINA: BJP
      • ‘OPPN SHOULD COMPLIMENT & THEN GIVE SUGGESTIONS’
      • WAR OF WORDS ERUPT OVER PM’S VACCINE ADDRESS
    • October 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      TMC - TMC: SUSHMITA DEV'S CAR ATTACKED IN TRIPURA

      • GROUP OF PEOPLE ATTACKED MY CAR: SUSHMITA DEV
      • GOONS TRIED TO SNATCH MY BAG & PHONE: SUSHMITA DEV
      • ATTACKED DURING MY OUTREACH PROGRAM: DEV
      • HAVE LODGED AN OFFICIAL COMPLAINT: SUSHMITA DEV
      • POLICE WAS STANDING THERE AS MUTE SPECTATOR: DEV
    • October 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MUMBAI FIRE - MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEETING AT 6 PM

      • MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEET OVER FIRE INCIDENT
    • October 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MUMBAI - MUMBAI MAYOR TO HOLD MEET WITH TOP BMC OFFICIALS

      • October 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        MAYOR - MUMBAI MAYOR'S MEET ON ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION

        • October 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          CHINA - CHINA FIGHTS NEW COVID OUTBREAK

          • CHINA CANCELS FLIGHTS, PAUSE A SPACE MISSION
          • CHINA CLOSES SCHOOLS & TOURIST SITES AMID COVID
          • TARGETED LOCKDOWNS BEING IMPOSED IN CHINA

