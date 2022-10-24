Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 24th October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • October 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TAMIL NADU - BJP LINKS COIMBATORE LPG BLAST CASE TO ISIS

    • CASE LINKED WITH ISIS: T.N BJP PREZ, K ANNAMALAI
    • T.N GOVT HIDING INFO ON COIMBATORE BLAST: BJP
    • IS IT NOT CLEAR FAILURE OF T.N GOVT?: ANNAMALAI
  • October 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM OFFERS PRAYERS AT RAM TEMPLE

    • PM MODI PERFORMS POOJA AT RAM TEMPLE
  • October 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    K'TAKA - AFTER A SERIES OF POTHOLE DEATHS IN KARNATAKA

    • POTHOLE POLITICS PEAKS IN KARNATAKA
    • CONG ATTACKS BOMMAI GOVT OVER POTHOLE DEATHS
    • CONG MOUNTS PRESSURE ON GOVT ON POOR ROAD INFRA
    • CONG STAGES PROTEST IN BENGALURU OVER DEATHS
  • October 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    5G - AKASH AMBANI LAUNCHES RELIANCE JIO 5G

    • FIRST 5G LAUNCH IN NATHDWARA, RAJASTHAN
    • JIO 5G TECHNOLOGY DEDICATED TO SHRINATH JI
    • RELIANCE 5G LAUNCH IN THE CITY OF SHRINATHJI

