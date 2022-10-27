Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates: 15 Killed in Terrorist Attack Claimed by ISIS at Shia Pilgrimage Site in Iran

For 27th October 2022
October 27, 2022

  • October 27, 2022 07:09 (IST)

    15 Killed in Terrorist Attack Claimed by ISIS at Shia Pilgrimage Site in Iran

    Fifteen people were killed in a terrorist attack where gunmen opened fire at worshippers in a Shia pilgrimage site in Iran’s city of Shiraz, reported Al Arabiya citing state media reports. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • October 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SISODIA - LIVE: DELHI Dy CM'S BRIEFING ON YOGSHALAS

    • 17000 PARTICIPATED IN 600 CAMPS: SISODIA
    • SISODIA: CENTRE STOPPED FUNCTIONING OF YOGSHALAS
  • October 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RUSSIA - AMID WAR IN UKR, RUSSIA CONDUCTS NUCLEAR DRILLS

    • BIG ESCALATION BY RUSSIA, PREPARES NUKE ASSETS
  • October 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM'S HIMACHAL BLITZ - PM'S HIMACHAL BLITZ AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

    • PM’S POWER-PACKED PLAN WITH 4 RALLIES: SOURCES
    • PM LIKELY TO HOLD 2 RALLIES ON NOV 5: SOURCE
    • ‘PM’S RALLIES IN SOLAN SUNDAR NAGAR ON 5TH’
    • HAMIRPUR & KANGRA RALLIES LIKELY ON NOV 9: SOURCE
  • October 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MUFTI - MEHBOOBA MUFTI ASKED TO VACATE FAIRVIEW RESIDENCE

    • GOVT REJECTS MUFT’S PLEA TO KEEP ACCOMMODATION
    • MUFTI ASKED TO VACATE BY NOVEMBER 15

