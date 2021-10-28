Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 28 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: October 28, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • October 28, 2021 07:10 (IST)

    POONCH - POONCH ENCOUNTER OPERATION ENTERS DAY 18

    • October 28, 2021 06:45 (IST)

      J&K - POONCH: J&K POLICE DETAIN 3 IN BHATTA DURIAN AREA

      • 3 DETAINED FOR PROVIDING LOGISTICS TO TERRORISTS
      • SO FAR POLICE HAVE DETAINED 20 PEOPLE
    • October 28, 2021 06:30 (IST)

      MUMBAI - MUMBAI POLICE FORMS TEAM TO PROBE SAMEER WANKHEDE

      • THE 4-MEMBER TEAM WILL BE LED BY ACP-LEVEL OFFICER
      • ADDITIONAL CP DILIP SAWANT WILL SUPERVISE IT
    • October 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      WAR ON COVID - HEALTH MINISTER CHAIRS KEY COVID-MEET

      • October 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        PUNJAB - CAPTAIN TO MEET SHAH TOMORROW

        • October 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          PM MODI - PM: ASPIRATIONS WILL BE FULFILLED IN NEW INDIA

          • MASSIVE STEPS TAKEN TO PURIFY GANGA: PM MODI
          • GO ‘VOCAL FOR LOCAL’ THIS DIWALI: PM MODI
          • AYUSHMAN BHARAT FOR AATMANIRBHAR INDIA: PM
        • October 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

          NCP - NAWAB MALIK LIKELY TO RECORD STATEMENT:SOURCE

          • October 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            J&K L-G - WE WANT TO ESTABLISH PEACE IN VALLEY: J&K L-G

            • OUR AIM IS TO ENSURE THERE’RE NO DEATHS: L-G
          • October 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            J&K - POONCH: ARMS & AMMUNITIONS RECOVERED

            • 3 DETAINED FOR PROVIDING LOGISTICS TO TERRORISTS
            • 20 PEOPLE DETAINED SO FAR FOR AIDING TERRORISTS
          • October 28, 2021 05:55 (IST)

            HM - HM AMIT SHAH PAYS TRIBUTE TO PULWAMA MARTYRS

            • HM TWEETS AFTER VISITING PULWAMA MARTYRS MEMORIAL
            • MANY SALUTES TO THE BRAVE SACRIFICERS: HM

