Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 28 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 28 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 28th October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 28, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 28 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • October 28, 2022 06:59 (IST)

    Twitter Becomes Elon Musk's Company as $44 Billion Acquisition Complete: Report

    Elon Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of the micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday, reports said.

    READ FULL STORY
  • October 28, 2022 06:50 (IST)

    TWITTER - ELON MUSK TAKES OVER TWITTER: REPORTS

    • ‘MUSK TAKES OVER TWITTER, PARAG AGRAWAL DEPARTS’
    • ‘TWITTER ACQUISITION BY MUSK OFFICIALLY DONE’
  • October 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM'S HIMACHAL BLITZ - PM'S HIMACHAL BLITZ AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

    • PM’S POWER-PACKED PLAN WITH 4 RALLIES: SOURCES
    • PM LIKELY TO HOLD 2 RALLIES ON NOV 5: SOURCE
    • ‘PM’S RALLIES IN SOLAN SUNDAR NAGAR ON 5TH’
    • HAMIRPUR & KANGRA RALLIES LIKELY ON NOV 9: SOURCE
  • October 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NITESH RANE - NITESH RANE BATS FOR SHIVAJI'S IMAGE ON NOTES

    • NITESH RANE SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • SHIVAJI IS AN INSPIRATION TO EVERYONE: NITESH RANE
    • MY SUGGESTION IN MY PERSONAL CAPACITY: RANE
  • October 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NEWS18.COM EXCLUSIVE - BJP: CONG & LATE NEHRU FURTHERED OWN BENEFIT

    • BJP: NATION’S INTEREST TOOK A BACKSEAT
    • INDIA PAID PRICE DUE TO NEHRU’S BLUNDERS: BJP
    • BJP BRIEFING AFTER RIJIJU WRITES ON ‘NEHRU BLUNDER’
    • PoK DISPUTE DUE TO NEHRU’S BLUNDERS: BJP
    • NEHRU TOOK OUR INTERNAL MATTER BEFORE UN: BJP
    • INDIA WOULD NEVER HAVE TO FACE JIHADI TERROR: BJP
  • October 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - NEWS18 MEGA EXCL:TURMOIL OVER SCRIBE'S MURDER

    • PAK DG ISI,ISPR’S PRESSER ON ARSHAD SHARIF’S MURDER
    • PAK ARMY NOT INVOLVED IN SHARIF’S MURDER: DG ISPR
    • PAK DG ISI, ISPR BLAME IMRAN FOR MURDER: EXCL
    • PAK DG ISI, ISPR SLAMS IMRAN’S ‘FOREIGN PLOT’
    • ‘FOREIGN PLOT FAR FROM REALITY’ CLAIMS ISI,ISPR
    • SHARIF DIDN’T FACE ANY THREAT IN PAK: ISI CHIEF
  • October 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CHINA - AS INDIA CELEBRATES J&K ACCESSION DAY

    • CHINA MAKES ANOTHER ‘PITCH’ ON KASHMIR
  • October 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    'POACHING' DRAMA - ALL ALLEGATIONS BY TRS ARE FABRICATED: BJP

    • ATTEMPT BY TRS TO DEFAME OUR PARTY IMAGE: BJP
    • DESPERATE ATTEMPT BY TRS TO DIVERT ATTENTION: BJP
    • ‘ATTEMPT BY TRS TO DERAIL WORKS DONE BY BJP’
    • ‘NO PROOF THAT ARRESTED LINKED WITH BJP’
    • TRS A PIONEER IN POACHING: BJP ATTACKS
    • KCR HAS HISTORY OF LURING OTHER PARTY MEMBERS: BJP
    • ‘T’GANA PEOPLE WILL LAUGH AT TRS OVER THIS DRAMA’

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here