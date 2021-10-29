Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 29th October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 29, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • October 29, 2021 07:30 (IST)

    RBI - GOVT: SHAKTIKANTA DAS REAPPOINTED AS RBI GUV

    • GOVT: SHAKTIKANTA DAS TO CONTINUE AS GUV FOR 3 YRS
  • October 29, 2021 07:20 (IST)

    NIA - J&K: NIA CONDUCTS RAIDS IN BARAMULLA

    • October 29, 2021 06:45 (IST)

      NCB - NCB WRITES TO MUMBAI COMMISSIONER ON SAIL

      • ‘SUMMONS TO SAIL WASN’T HELPFUL TO QUESTION HIM’
      • LETTER SEEKS SAIL’S APPEARANCE BEFORE SET
      • SPECIAL ENQUIRY TEAM FORMED TO PROBE SAIL
    • October 29, 2021 06:30 (IST)

      FACEBOOK - FACEBOOK CHANGES ITS COMPANY NAME TO META

      • IN A MAJOR REBRAND, FB CHANGES COMPANY NAME
      • NAMES OF APPS BUILD BY US WILL REMAIN SAME: META
      • ‘INSTAGRAM, MESSANGER,FB, WHATSAPP TO RETAIN NAMES’
    • October 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      U.P - U.P LIKELY TO GIVE RELIEF ON PETROL, DIESEL PRICES

      • CM YOGI CALLS FOR MEETING TO DISCUSS VAT ON FUEL
      • AHEAD OF POLLS, U.P GOVT’S MAJOR FUEL RELIEF
    • October 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      SATYENDRA JAIN - 97% POSITIVITY RATE IN SERO SURVEY: JAIN

      • October 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        PM - PM MODI TO VISIT KEDARNATH ON NOVEMBER 5

        • KEDARNATH: PM TO UNVEIL SHANKARACHARYA SAMADHI
      • October 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        DELHI - DELHI HEALTH MINISTER ON SERO SURVEY REPORT

        • DELHI-H’YANA ONE WAY ROAD LIKELY TO OPEN: SOURCES
        • ‘ONE WAY ROAD LIKELY TO OPEN FROM TOMORROW’
        • PROCESS OF DISMANTLING GOING ON: SOURCES
      • October 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        AMIT DESAI - DESAI: ARREST WAS FOR CONSUMPTION, POSSESSION

        • NO CASE OF CONSPIRACY B/W THEM: AMIT DESAI
        • ARYAN WAS NOT FOUND IN POSSESSION: DESAI
        • ‘1 YEAR OF PUNISHMENT FOR POSSESSION, CONSUMPTION’
        • ‘CONCEPT OF CONSCIOUS POSSESSION IS TECHNICAL’
        • SMALL QUANTITY SHOULD RESULT IN BAIL: DESAI

