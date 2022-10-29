Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 29 October 2022

For 29th October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 29, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Breaking News Live Updates - 29 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • October 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI'S BIG INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH

    • STEEL INDUSTRY TO EXPEDITE PROGRESS: PM
    • INDIA BECOMING MAJOR MANUFACTURING HUB: PM
    • INDIA’S STEEL INDUSTRY IS 2ND LARGEST: PM
    • PROJECT TO AID MAKE IN INDIA: PM MODI
    • PM AT 60K CR PROJECT LAUNCH
    • NEW TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTING INDIA’S GROWTH: PM MODI
    • MANY OPPORTUNITIES CAME UP VIA PLI SCHEMES: PM
  • October 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - LAW MINISTER RIJIJU SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • ‘MIGRANT WORKERS FACING SHORTAGE OF ESSENTIALS’
    • LAW MIN TO CNN-NEWS18 ON COLLEGIUM SYSTEM
    • PRESENT COLLEGIUM IS OPAQUE, CLOSED-DOOR: MIN
    • NO OTHER DEMOCRACY HAS THIS SYSTEM: LAW MINISTER
    • ‘SITTING JUDGES SHOULD NOT DEVOTE TIME IN THIS’
    • WE FELT THAT NJAC WAS A BETTER OPTION: LAW MIN
    • ‘SC HAS NOT AGREED WITH THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE’
    • ‘WE MUST FIND MECHANISM TO APPOINT RIGHT PEOPLE’
    • ‘NOT CRITICISING JUDGES, CRITICISING SYSTEM’
    • SYSTEM WHICH IS PREVALENT NOT GOOD: LAW MINISTER
    • NEWS18 EXCL: PROTESTS IN TIBET AGAINST XI GOVT
    • MEGA STIR IN LHASA DUE TO COVID-19 CURBS: EXCLUSIVE
    • HAN CHINESE WORKERS STUCK IN LAHSA DUE CURBS: EXCL
    • STIR DUE TO POOR ACCESS TO FOOD,MEDICINES: EXCL
    • MIGRANT WORKERS DEMAND PERMIT TO GO HOME:SOURCES
    • INTEL SOURCES ON CHINA’S MIGRANT WORKERS TO NEWS18
  • October 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CENTRE - CENTRE AMENDS GUIDELINES FOR SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS

    • TWITTER, FACEBOOK HAVE TO COMPLY WITH INDIAN LAW
    • SUPER EXPLOSIVE NEWSBREAK ON CNN-NEWS18
    • SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE
    • CENTRE REINS IN BIG TECH, SHOWS THE RULE BOOK

