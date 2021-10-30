Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 30 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 30th October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 30, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • October 30, 2021 06:35 (IST)

    ARYAN KHAN - ARYAN'S BAIL ORDER COLLECTED BY JAIL @5.30AM

    • ARYAN WILL BE RELEASED FROM JAIL TODAY
  • October 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SHAH - HM:EARLIER U.P GOVTS ONLY WORKED FOR THEIR FAMILIES

    • EVERY HOUSEHOLD IS PART OF BJP PARIVAR: SHAH
    • HM: SP, BSP POLITICS DESTROYED UTTAR PRADESH
    • HM: PEOPLE LIVED IN FEAR UNDER SP, BSP REGIMES
    • THOSE BEHIND KAIRANA EXODUS OUSTED: SHAH
    • YOGI GOVT HAS ENDED MAFIA RAJ: HOME MINISTER SHAH
    • BJP WILL CROSS 300 IN 2022: SHAH DECLARES
    • AKHILESH & CO. TAUNTED US ON MANDIR: AMIT SHAH
    • SP GOVT BRUTALLY KILLED RAM BHAKTS: HM SHAH
    • SHAH’S ‘CHUNAVI MENDAK’ JIBE AT CONG, SP AND BSP
    • ‘POLITICAL FROG’ LEAPS DURING POLLS: HM SHAH
  • October 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PAK - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE: MAYHEM ON PAK STREETS

    • ISLAMIST RADICALISTS ON THE RAMPAGE
    • PAKISTAN ARMY’S HAND BEHIND THE UNREST?
    • HAS PAK PM IMRAN KHAN LOST CONTROL?
  • October 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    NIA - J&K: NIA RAIDS IN SOPORE & BARAMULLA

    • NIA RAIDS ON CRACKDOWN OF JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI
  • October 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    HARSH - 'PM MODI & ITALIAN PM DISCUSSED G-20: SHRINGLA

    • ‘AFG & INDO-PACIFIC SITUATION DISCUSSED’
    • ‘EU LEADERS & DRAGHI HAILED PM ON JAB DRIVE’
    • ‘JOINT STATEMENT ON CLEAN ENERGY BY INDIA & ITALY’
  • October 30, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INSTITUTE OF GENOMICS ON NEW COVID VARIANT AY.4.2

