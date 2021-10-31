Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 31 October 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 31st October 2021
By News18/ Updated: October 31, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • October 31, 2021 08:25 (IST)

    AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH AT STATUE OF UNITY IN KEVADIA

    • HM SHAH PAYS TRIBUTE TO VALLABHBHAI PATEL
  • October 31, 2021 06:15 (IST)

    PUNEETH RAJKUMAR - LAST RITES OF ACTOR PUNEETH RAJKUMAR SHORTLY

    • ACTOR PUNEETH RAJKUMAR LAID TO REST
    • LAST RITES OF ACTOR PUNEETH CONCLUDES
  • October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    WB - PERMISSION GIVEN FOR MEETING IN TRIPURA: TMC

    • October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - POPE HAS ACCEPTED PM'S INVITATION:HARSH SHRINGLA

      • ‘POPE SAID PM HAS GIVEN HIM GREATEST GIFT’
    • October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NIA - J&K: NIA RAIDS IN SOPORE & BARAMULLA

      • NIA RAIDS ON CRACKDOWN OF JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI
    • October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      NCB - RELEASE BOND GRANTED FOR ARBAAZ KHAN & MUNMUN

      • ARBAAZ KHAN & MUNMUN TO WALK OUT OF JAIL TOMORROW
    • October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      DEHRADHUN - NOW: HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH IN DEHRADUN

      • NOW: HM AMIT SHAH’S ADDRESS IN DEHRADUN
    • October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - INDIA REPORTS 14,313 NEW CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS

      • October 31, 2021 05:55 (IST)

        CAPT - WILL HOLD TALKS WITH BJP OVER SEAT SHARING: CAPT

        • CAPT:TALKS WITH BJP AFTER KISAN ISSUE IS SOLVED

