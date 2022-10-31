Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 31 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 31 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 31st October 2022
By News18/ Updated: October 31, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 31 October 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • October 31, 2022 07:00 (IST)

    MORBI - CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM MORBI TRAGEDY SITE

    • MY CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF THE VICTIMS: HM SHAH
    • NOW: GUJARAT HOME MIN SPEAKS ON MORBI TRAGEDY
  • October 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    WIRE - MALVIYA FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST 'THE WIRE'

    • MALVIYA FILES FIR OVER ‘THE WIRE’ META REPORTS
    • ‘CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO TARNISH MY REPUTATION’
    • ‘DOCUMENTS PRESENTED BY ‘THE WIRE’ FABRICATED’
  • October 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAKE IN INDIA - PM MODI'S 'MAKE IN INDIA' PUSH IN GUJARAT

    • PM IN VADODARA, PITCHES SELF-RELIANCE IN DEFENCE
    • CROWDS WELCOME PM FOR HISTORIC INAUGURATION
    • PM LAUNCHES C-295 AIRCRAFT PLANT
    • FIRST TIME VISITING GUJ IN NEW YEAR: PM MODI
    • BIG STEP IN MAKING INDIA A MANUFACTURING HUB: PM
    • VACCINES MADE IN INDIA SAVING MN LIVES: PM MODI
    • MAKE IN INDIA, MADE FOR THE GLOBE: PM MODI
    • INDIA WILL TRANSFORM AERO SPACE SECTOR: PM MODI
    • C-295 A BIG BOOST TO THE INDIAN DEFENCE: PM MODI
    • INDIA BECOMING A BIG MANUFACTURING HUB: PM
    • PM:THANKS TO TATA AIRBUS FOR THE INITIATIVE
    • PM MODI:INDIA WILL CREATE IDENTITY IN AVIATION HUB
    • LOW COST MANUFACTURING, HIGH OUTPUT IN INDIA: PM
    • ‘NEW INDIA FOCUSES ON A COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT’
    • PM: NEED TO CHANGE THE MINDSET OF THE PEOPLE
    • ‘PUBLIC & PRIVATE SECTOR MUST BE TREATED EQUALLY’
    • PM MODI TAKES A SWIPE AT PREVIOUS GOVTs IN GUJARAT
    • PREVIOUS GOVTs IGNORED PRIVATE SECTOR: PM MODI
    • PM: INDIA NOW HAS A NEW MINDSET IN WORK CULTURE
    • PREVIOUS REGIME DIDN’T BELIEVE IN NEW TALENTS:PM
    • WE ARE NOW PROGRESSING IN ALL SECTORS: PM MODI
    • CHANGE OF MINDSET KEY TO PROGRESS IN INDIA: PM
    • PM LAUDS INDIA’S DEFENCE SECTOR, GUJARAT GOVT
    • ‘INDIA REACHING TOP SPOT IN MANUFACTURING SECTOR’
    • NEED TO HELP THE START UPs IN INDIA: PM MODI
  • October 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GUJARAT - GUJARAT CM BHUPENDRA PATEL AT SPOT

    • GUJARAT CM TAKES STOCK OF SITUATION IN MORBI
    • GUJARAT CM INSPECTS SPOT WHERE BRIDGE COLLAPSED
  • October 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - LAW MINISTER RIJIJU SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • LAW MIN TO CNN-NEWS18 ON COLLEGIUM SYSTEM
    • PRESENT COLLEGIUM IS OPAQUE, CLOSED-DOOR: MIN
    • NO OTHER DEMOCRACY HAS THIS SYSTEM: LAW MINISTER
    • ‘SITTING JUDGES SHOULD NOT DEVOTE TIME IN THIS’
    • WE FELT THAT NJAC WAS A BETTER OPTION: LAW MIN
    • ‘SC HAS NOT AGREED WITH THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE’
    • ‘WE MUST FIND MECHANISM TO APPOINT RIGHT PEOPLE’
    • ‘NOT CRITICISING JUDGES, CRITICISING SYSTEM’
    • SYSTEM WHICH IS PREVALENT NOT GOOD: LAW MINISTER

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here