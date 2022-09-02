Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 02 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 2nd September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 02, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • September 02, 2022 07:05 (IST)

    INS VIKRANT - ANYTIME SOON:PM TO LAUNCH 1ST INDIGENOUS AIRCRAFT

    • NEXT: PM TO COMMISSION INS VIKRANT AT KOCHI
    • PM TO LAUNCH 1ST MADE IN INDIA AIRCRAFT
  • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SONALI PHOGAT CASE - GOA POLICE AT SONALI PHOGAT'S HISAR HOUSE

    • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM SONALI’S HOUSE
    • AFTER GOA POLICE, HARYANA POLICE AT SONALI’S HOUSE
    • 2 STATES’ POLICE AT SONALI PHOGAT’S RESIDENCE
  • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SEEMA PATRA - SEEMA PATRA ACCUSED OF TORTURING HOUSE HELP

    • SUSPENDED BJP LEADER SEEMA PATRA IN CUSTODY
    • SEEMA PATRA IN POLICE REMAND TILL SEPT 12TH
  • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - NOW: PM MODI VISITS SRINGERI MUTT IN KERALA

    • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OWAISI - DEMOLISHING A MADRASAS IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL:OWAISI

      • PROTECT MADRASAS AS PROOF CAN’T DEMOLISH IT:OWAISI
      • MADRASAS PROTECTED UNDER ARTICLE 30: OWAISI
      • OWAISI: GOVT HAS NO RIGHT TO INTERFERE IN MADRASAS
      • AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
      • AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI ON DEMOLITION OF MADRASAS
      • ‘ASSAM GOVT HAS NO RIGHT TO DEMOLITION MADRASAS’
      • ASSAM GOVT TRYING TO RAZE EVIDENCE: OWAISI
      • TARGETED SURVEY AGAINST ONE COMMUNITY: OWAISI
      • ‘ALLEGED MADRASA SHOULD BE PRESERVED AS EVIDENCE’
    • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MADRASA - U.P. MINISTER SPEAKS TO NEWS18 ON MADRASAS

      • SURVEY FOR THE WELFARE OF MADRASA: U.P. MINISTER
      • YOGI GOVT WANTS WELFARE OF STUDENTS: U.P MINISTER
      • OWAISI TRYING TO MISGUIDE PEOPLE: U.P MINISTER
    • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      HUBBALLI EIDGAH ROW - SAVARKAR PICTURES AT GANESH PANDAL, HUBBALLI

      • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        EIDGAH MAIDAN - SAVARKAR PICTURE PUT UP AT EIDGAH MAIDAN,HUBBALLI

        • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          DUMKA - BIG UPDATE ON DUMKA MURDER PROBE

          • DUMKA POLICE: POCSO ACT ADDED IN THE CASE
        • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          CONG IN TURMOIL - TEWARI,THAROOR'S CALL FOR FAIRNESS TRIGGERS INFIGHT

          • MANICKAM TAGORE’S JIBE AT THAROOR AND TEWARI
          • MY COLLEAGUES TRYING TO CREATE CONFUSION: TAGORE
          • MUST BE PROUD OF OPEN POLLS IN CONG: TAGORE
          • THAROOR, TEWARI QUESTION, MANICKAM TAGORE HITS BACK
        • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - PAK ARMY PLANS TO TARGET TTP BASES: INTEL SOURCE

          • INTEL SOURCE TO NEWS18 ON TTP-PAK PEACE BREAKDOWN
          • ‘TALIBAN PLANNING TO BREAK CEASEFIRE WITH PAK’
          • TTP RAISING FUNDS TO WAGE WAR AGAINST PAK: SOURCES
          • TTP CHIEF NOOR IN HIDING AMID PAK, TALIBAN TUSSLE
          • SOURCES: TTP SUSPECTING ASSASSINATION FROM WITHIN
          • ‘PAK PLANNING TO EXPAND COUNTER TERROR ACTS’
        • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          CHITRADURGA SEER CASE - SEER SHIVAMURTHY ARRESTED 6 DAYS AFTER FIR

          • SEER SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY TILL SEPT 15
          • POLICE LIKELY TO ASK FOR CUSTODY IN COURT TODAY
        • September 02, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          BHAICHUNG BHUTIA EXCL - ALL EYES ON AIFF POLLS, BHAICHUNG BHUTIA EXCL

          • EX-FOOTBALL CAPTAIN BHUTIA ON AIFF’S FUTURE
          • ‘HAPPY TO GET POSITIVE RESPONSE FROM STATES’
          • WANT TO HELP STATES AT GRASSROOT LEAGUES:BHUTIA
          • INDIAN FOOTBALL HAS GOT GREAT OPPORTUNITY: BHUTIA
          • GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE GOOD REFORMS: BHUTIA
          • BHAICHUNG BHUTIA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

