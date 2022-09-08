Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 8th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • September 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - I CONGRATULATE PUTIN FOR VISION: PM MODI

    • INDIA-RUSSIA HAVE STRATEGIC TIES: PM MODI
    • UKRAINE WAR HAS AFFECTED GLOBAL SUPPLIES: PM MODI
    • COOPERATION IN NUCLEAR ENERGY: PM MODI
    • AFFORDABLE POWER OUR FOCUS: PM MODI
    • PM MODI’S ADDRESS AT EASTERN ECONOMIC FORUM
    • PM’S VIRTUAL ADDRESS AT EEF 2022 PLENARY SESSION
    • ‘EEF KEY FORUM TO BOOST INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS’
    • INDIA RUSSIA SHARE SPECIAL PARTNERSHIP: PM
    • INDIA’S CO-OPERATION WITH RUSSIA HAS INCREASED: PM
  • September 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BHARAT JODO YATRA - KARTI CHIDAMBARAM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • BHARAT JODO YATRA WILL BENEFIT THE PARTY: KARTI
    • BJP HAS DIVIDED INDIA ON RELIGIOUS LINES: KARTI
    • YATRA WILL EVOLVE IN THE COMING DAYS: KARTI
    • ‘LET THE YATRA EVOLVE, RESULTS WILL BE SEEN’
    • ‘BHARAT JODO YATRA A POSITIVE STEP BY PARTY’
    • NO POLITICAL PARTY HAS INTERNAL ELECTIONS: CONG
  • September 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL COAL SCAM - TMC MIN MOLOY GHATAK BRIEFING AFTER CBI RAIDS

    • September 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BANGLADESH PM - 7 KEY MoUs SIGNED BETWEEN INDIA AND BANGLADESH

      • BANGLADESH OUR BIGGEST TRADE PARTNER: PM MODI
      • MUST IMPROVE CONNECTIVITY TO BOOST TIES: PM MODI
      • VISITING INDIA AFTER 3 YEARS: B’DESH PM HASINA
      • HASINA THANKS INDIA FOR HOSPITALITY DURING VISIT
      • CONGRATULATIONS ON AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV: HASINA
      • GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT FROM INDIA: HASINA
      • HASINA: INDIA IS THE MOST IMPORTANT NEIGHBOUR
      • THANK PM FOR KUSHIYARA RESOLUTION: HASINA
      • AIM TO BOOST SOUTH-EAST ASIA’S ECONOMY: HASINA
    • September 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      B'LURU RAINS - WHO BETRAYED B'LURU: BIG CNN-NEWS18 NEWSBREAK

      • GOVT-BUILDER NEXUS THAT LED TO BENGALURU MAYHEM
      • K’TAKA GOVT GOES SOFT ON MANTRI DEVELOPERS?
      • MANTRI-SEZ YET TO BE DEMOLISHED DESPITE ORDERS
      • NEWS18 REPORT EXPOSES THE NEXUS BEHIND B’LURU RAINS
      • NO DEMOLITION EVEN AFTER 2016 NGT ORDER
      • BELLANDUR MANTRI-SEZ STILL ON WETLAND
    • September 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ASIA CUP 2022 - PAK FANS LAUNCH SERIES OF ASSAULTS ON INDIANS IN UK

      • TEAM FORMED TO PROBE ATTACKS ON INDIANS IN UK
      • PAK FANS TARGET INDIANS IN LEICESTER, UK
      • UK POLICE ARRESTS 3 PAK FANS OVER ATTACK
    • September 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ANNAMALAI EXCL - T.N. BJP CHIEF ANNAMALAI EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

      • ANNAMALAI TAKES A JIBE AT CONG’S BHARAT JODO YATRA
      • BJP: RAHUL MUST CALL THIS AS BHARAT CHHODO YATRA
      • DON’T THINK DMK,CONG HAVE PROPER ALLIANCE: BJP

