Breaking News Live Updates - 09 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • September 09, 2022 06:35 (IST)

    NEERJA CHOPRA - DIAMOND LEAGUE: NEERAJ CHOPRA CREATES HISTORY

    • NEERAJ WINS HISTORIC DIAMOND LEAGUE TROPHY
    • NEERAJ 1ST INDIAN TO WIN DIAMOND LEAGUE TROPHY
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    QUEEN ELIZABETH II - QUEEN ELIZABETH II PASSES AWAY AT THE AGE OF 96

    • HAD MEMORABLE MEETINGS WITH HER MAJESTY: PM MODI
    • QUEEN ELIZABETH II SHAPED MODERN HISTORY: PM MODI
    • PM OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER QUEEN’S DEMISE
    • QUEEN ELIZABETH II WILL BE REMEMBERED: PM MODI
    • SHE PROVIDED INSPIRING LEADERSHIP TO PEOPLE: PM
    • QUEEN ELIZABETH II REIGNED FOR 70 YEARS
    • PRINCE CHARLES TO SUCCEED QUEEN ELIZABETH II
    • BRITAIN’S LONGEST-SERVING MONARCH NO MORE
    • QUEEN ELIZABETH II PASSES AWAY AT THE AGE OF 96
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - 'WILL SUPPORT EACH OTHER ON TRADE, BORDER ISSUES'

    • WE ARE FOCUSING ON CONNECTIVITY: PM MODI
    • COOPERATION IN NUCLEAR ENERGY: PM MODI
    • AFFORDABLE POWER OUR FOCUS: PM MODI
    • NEED TO STRENGTHEN OUR ECONOMIES FURTHER: PM
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAMATA VS CENTRE - NETAJI STATUE UNVEILING AT KARTAVYA PATH EVENT

    • MAMATA Vs CENTRE OVER NETAJI EVENT INVITE
    • MAMATA ‘MIFFED’ OVER NO INVITE OVER NETAJI EVENT
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAMATA - POLITICS OVER NETAJI STATUE INAUGURATION

    • MAMATA SLAMS CENTRE FOR IGNORING PROTOCOL
    • TMC CHIEF FUMES OVER NOT INVITING WB GOVT
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARTAVYA PATH UNVEILING - HISTORIC MOVEMENT FOR INDIA: PM MODI

    • TODAY WE HAVE SHED COLONIAL PAST: PM MODI
    • WE ARE MOVING TOWARDS STRONG INDIA: PM MODI
    • INDIA ENTERING A NEW ERA: PM MODI
    • TODAY WE GOT RID OF COLONIAL PAST: PM MODI
    • PM MODI HAILS NETAJI’S CONTRIBUTION
    • AFTER INDEPENDENCE NETAJI WAS SIDELINED: PM
    • NETAJI’S IDEALS FORGOTTEN POST INDEPENDENCE: PM
    • HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO VISIT NETAJI’S HOME: PM
    • NETAJI LIVED FOR FREE INDIA: PM MODI
    • PM MODI REITERATES 5 PLEDGES FOR NEW INDIA
    • INDIA IS BECOMING FREE FROM COLONIAL PAST: PM
    • ‘KARTAVYA PATH WILL MAKE NETAS REALISE THEIR DUTY’
    • KARTAVYA PATH WILL LEAD US TO FUTURE: PM MODI
    • PM MODI LAUDS SHRAMJEEVIS CONTRIBUTION
    • SHRAMJEEVIS MY GUEST ON JANUARY 26: PM MODI
    • INDIA IS DEVELOPING AT A RECORD SPEED: PM MODI
    • PM ANNOUNCES DRONE SHOWS ON NETAJI FOR NEXT 3 DAYS
    • INDIA WILL WRITE A NEW HISTORY FROM TODAY: PM
    • NETAJI’S VIEWS,IDEOLOGIES WERE IGNORED: PM MODI
    • INDIA WILL CREATE A NEW HISTORY FROM TODAY: PM
    • PM: NEW INDIA’S NEW PATH STARTS FROM KARTAVYA PATH
    • PM: KINGSWAY (RAJPATH) BECOMES HISTORY TODAY
    • PM: KARTAVYA PATH EXAMPLE OF INDIA’S CULTURAL INFRA
    • DRONE SHOW ON NETAJI’S LIFE FOR NEXT 3 DAYS: PM
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGALURU RAIN POLITICS - FACE-OFF OVER BENGALURU FLOOD FURY PEAKS

    • SIDDARAMAIAH ATTACKS BJP GOVT IN KARNATAKA
    • BRAND BANGALORE IS HIT BY WHAT BJP IS DOING: SIDDU
    • ENCROACHMENTS PURPOSELY NOT REMOVED BY BJP: SIDDU
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BANGLADESH PM - NSA DOVAL-B'DESH PM MEET OVER SECURITY

    • BANGLADESH PM HASINA GETS CEREMONIAL WELCOME
    • BANGLADESH PM HASINA AT RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
    • GUARD OF HONOUR FOR BANGLADESH PM HASINA
    • KEY PM MODI- B’DESH PM HASINA MEET TODAY
    • HASINA TO MEET PREZ MURMU & VICE PREZ DHANKHAR
    • HASINA: HOPE TO HAVE A VERY FRUITFUL DISCUSSION
    • INDIA HAS ALWAYS BACKED BANGLADESH: PM HASINA
    • I’M VERY GRATEFUL TOWARDS INDIA: B’DESH PM HASINA
    • INDIA & BANGLADESH MUST WORK TOGETHER: PM HASINA
    • PM MODI- HASINA DISCUSS KEY BILATERAL TIES
    • KEY BILATERAL MEET B/W PM MODI & SHEIKH HASINA
    • FIRST VISUALS OF PM MODI- HASINA BILATERAL MEET
    • NOW:JOINT-BRIEFING OF PM MODI & SHEIKH HASINA
    • KEY MoUs SIGNED BY PM MODI & SHEIKH HASINA
    • 7 KEY MoUs SIGNED BETWEEN INDIA AND BANGLADESH
    • PM MODI WELCOMES SHEIKH HASINA TO INDIA
    • NOW: PM MODI-SHEIKH HASINA’S JOINT BRIEFING
    • PM: BANGLADESH BIGGEST DEVELOPMENT PARTNER
    • BANGLADESH OUR BIGGEST TRADE PARTNER: PM MODI
    • MUST IMPROVE CONNECTIVITY TO BOOST TIES: PM MODI
    • VISITING INDIA AFTER 3 YEARS: B’DESH PM HASINA
    • HASINA THANKS INDIA FOR HOSPITALITY DURING VISIT
    • CONGRATULATIONS ON AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV: HASINA
    • GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT FROM INDIA: HASINA
    • HASINA: INDIA IS THE MOST IMPORTANT NEIGHBOUR
    • THANK PM FOR KUSHIYARA RESOLUTION: HASINA
    • AIM TO BOOST SOUTH-EAST ASIA’S ECONOMY: HASINA
    • BANGLADESH PM SHEIKH HASINA ARRIVES IN INDIA
    • BANGLADESH PM HASINA ON 4-DAY INDIA VISIT
    • NSA DOVAL TO MEET BANGLADESH PM: SOURCE
    • PM MODI MEETS BANGLADESH PM HASINA
    • SECURITY, DEFENCE KEY AGENDA OF THE MEET
  • September 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMISH TRIPATH EXCL - AUTHOR AMISH TRIPATHI EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

    • BEST SELLING AUTHOR AMISH TRIPATHI SPEAKS TO NEWS18
    • AMISH ON ‘KARTAVYA PATH’, ENDING OF COLONIAL TAGS
    • WE MUST CELEBRATE OUR OWN ROOTS FIRST: AMISH
    • ELITE CLASS IN INDIA IS COLONISED: AMISH
    • WE NEED TO DECOLONISE OURSELVES: AMISH TRIPATHI
    • NETAJI WAS ONE OF OUR FINEST LEADERS: AMISH
    • NETAJI DIDN’T GET RESPECT HE DESERVED: AMISH
    • BOSE INSPIRED INDIANS BEYOND RELIGION: AMISH

