Breaking News Live Updates - 13 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 13th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 13, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 13 September 2022

  • September 13, 2022 07:20 (IST)

    FIRE - MASSIVE FIRE AT HOTEL IN SECUNDERABAD, TELANGANA

    • FIRE IN SECUNDERABAD HOTEL: 6 KILLED
  • September 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHAH - CENTRE-NAGA NEGOTIATIONS: HM MEETS NAGA GROUPS

    • CENTRE’S NORTH-EAST PEACE MISSION
  • September 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI ADDRESSES WORLD DAIRY SUMMIT

    • PM MODI APPRECIATES INDIA’S DAIRY STRENGTH
    • ‘70% WOMEN WORK FORCE IN INDIA’S DAIRY SECTOR’
    • WOMEN KEY STRENGTH OF DAIRY SECTOR: PM
    • ‘BJP GOVT WORKING HEAVILY FOR DAIRY SECTOR’S VIKAS’
  • September 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GYANVAPI 'AASTHA' RESTORED - HINDU SIDE LAWYER LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

    • VISHNU JAIN SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18 AFTER WIN
  • September 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GYANVAPI - 'COURT SAID THIS CASE NOT A VIOLATION OF PoW ACT'

    • VISHNU JAIN: SHIVLING HAS BEEN FOUND IN GYANVAPI
    • ‘SCIENTIFIC SURVEY IS REQUIRED TO BE DONE’
    • MATTER MUST BE SETTLED PEACEFULLY: VISHNU JAIN
    • WILL ASK FOR DAY-TO-DAY TRIAL FOR MATTER: JAIN
  • September 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE: SPECIAL CELL FIR ACCESSED

    • GANGS PART OF PLANNED CONSPIRACY: EXCLUSIVE
    • CONSPIRACY TO CARRY OUT TERRORIST ACTS: EXCLUSIVE
    • ‘GANGS COMMIT CRIMES TO INSTILL FEAR IN MINDS’
    • GANG MEMBERS USING SOCIAL MEDIA FOR PUBLICITY:EXCL
    • ‘AIM TO CREATE WIDESPREAD FEAR IN PUBLIC AT LARGE’
    • ‘NIA RECOVERS CASH & WEAPONS DURING RAIDS’
    • ‘2 SEPARATE FIRs AGAINST LAWRENCE & NEERAJ GROUPS’
    • SEARCHES CONDUCTED UNDER 2 SEPARATE FIRs : SOURCE
    • NIA TEAMS SEIZED COUNTRY AMDE WEAPONS: SOURCE
    • CNN-NEWS18 EXCL: DETAILS OF NIA ANTI-GANG RAIDS

