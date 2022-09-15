Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 15th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • September 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KAMRUL - FMR ASSAM CONG LEADER ON GOA CONG CRISIS

    • KAMRUL CHOUDHARY ON CONGRESS CRISIS
  • September 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HINDI DIWAS - HINDI BROUGHT HONOUR TO INDIA: PM MODI

    • PM MODI TWEETS ON HINDI DIWAS
    • HINDI’S SIMPLICITY IS VERY ATTRACTIVE: PM
  • September 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GOA CONG - TOP SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 OVER CONG CRISIS IN GOA

    • ‘3 SITTING BJP MINISTERS LIKELY TO BE DROPPED’
    • ‘3 NEW JOINEES TO BE INDUCTED IN CM CABINET’
    • LOBO & KAMAT RUNNERS FOR CABINET SEAT: SOURCE
  • September 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONMAN SUKESH - INSIDE DETAILS OF SUKESH ED CHARGESHEET

    • ED CHARGESHEET REVEALS SUKESH LINK WITH B-TOWN
    • ‘SUKESH HAD DEALINGS WITH B’WOOD A-LISTERS’
    • ‘BHUMI PEDNEKAR WAS APPROACHED BY PINKI’
    • ‘SUKESH’S WIFE CONTACTED ACTOR JANHVI KAPOOR’
    • ‘SUKESH, AIDES APPROACHED ACTOR SARA ALI KHAN’
    • INSIDE SCOOP OF SUKESH’S LAVISH LIFESTYLE IN TIHAR
    • ‘SUKESH KEPT A BMW 5 SERIES INSIDE TIHAR JAIL’
    • ‘SUKESH’S ROOM HAD HD TV, LAPTOP, PLAY STATION’
    • ‘HAD DEALINGS WITH B-TOWN A-LISTERS FROM TIHAR’
    • EXPLOSIVE ED CHARGESHEET LISTS 3 B’WOOD ACTORS

