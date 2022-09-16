Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 16th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 16 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • September 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    THE SCO SUMMIT - PM MODI TO ATTEND 8-NATION SCO SUMMIT

    • PM MODI LANDS IN SAMARKAND,UZBEKISTAN
    • PM IN UZBEKISTAN TO ATTEND SCO SUMMIT
  • September 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ROGER FEDERER - ROGER FEDERER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

    • FEDERER ISSUES STATEMENT OVER HIS RETIREMENT
    • 20-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION BIDS ADIEU
    • ‘THE KING OF WIMBLEDON’ SAYS GOODBYE
    • FEDERER: TIME TO END MY COMPETITIVE CAREER
    • SWISS TENNIS PLAYER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
    • LAVER CUP WILL BE MY FINAL EVENT: FEDERER
    • TENNIS HAS TREATED ME GENEROUSLY: FEDERER
    • ‘PLAYED MORE THAN 1500 MATCHES OVER 24 YRS’
  • September 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NORA - EXCL SCOOP OF NORA'S QUIZZING ON CNN-NEWS18

    • EXCL DETAILS OF LINE OF QUESTIONING ON CNN-NEWS18
    • ‘NORA TO BE QUIZZED ABOUT CAR RECIEVED FROM SUKESH’
    • NORA TO BE QUIZZED ON GIFTS BY SUKESH: SOURCE
  • September 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    LAKHIMPUR - PRASHANT KUMAR U.P. ADG LAW & ORDER ON CNN-NEWS18

    • September 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 SUPER EXPOSE ON 'KILL SALMAN PLOT'

      • ‘BISHNOI GANG BEHIND PLAN TO KILL SALMAN’
      • ‘SHOOTERS CONDUCTED RECCE OF KHAN’S HOUSE’
      • ‘SHOOTERS STAYED NEAR PANVEL FARMHOUSE’
      • STUNNING REVELATIONS BY BISHNOI GANG SHOOTER
      • POLICE SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON GANG’S PLAN
      • ‘3 SHOOTERS STAYED IN MUMBAI’S WAZE AREA’

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read the Latest News and Breaking News here