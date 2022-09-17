Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 17th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • September 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SCO - PM MODI MEETS RUSSIAN PREZ VLADIMIR PUTIN

    • PM MODI-PUTIN MEET ON SIDELINES OF SCO SUMMIT
  • September 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - HAPPENING NOW: PM MODI, PUTIN BILATERAL MEETING

    • September 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PARTHA - PARTHA CHATTERJEE SENT TO 5-DAY CBI CUSTODY

      • SSC SCAM: PARTHA TO BE IN CBI CUSTODY TILL SEPT 21
    • September 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NORA - A DAY AFTER QUESTIONING, BIG SCOOP ON NORA FATEHI

      • NORA’S TEAM CITES EOW OFFICIAL’S STATEMENT
      • NORA FATEHI IS A VICTIM: TEAM CITES EOW STATEMENT
      • NORA DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT CRIME SYNDICATE:STATEMENT
    • September 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - PAK ATTEMPTS FACE-SAVER OVER MASOOD AZHAR

      • AHEAD OF FATF PLENARY, PAK DESPERATION SHOWS
      • TERRORIST MASOOD AZHAR’S ARREST SOON?
      • FIRST DENIED HOUSING HIM, PAK ‘FORCED’ TO ARREST?
      • FATF SWORD OVER HEAD, PAK ‘FORCED’ TO ARREST AZHAR
    • September 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ACB HEAT ON AAP MLA - 'CASH, PISTOL FOUND FROM AMANATULLAH'S AIDE'

      • 12 LAKHS SEIZED FROM AAP MLA’S AIDE: SOURCES
      • ‘BERETTA PISTOL RECOVERED FROM AAP MLA’S AIDE’
      • ACB ARRESTS AAP MLA AMANATULLAH KHAN
      • AFTER ACB RAIDS, AAP MLA AMANATULLAH KHAN ARRESTED
      • MLA ARRESTED ON BASIS OF EVIDENCE DURING RAIDS

