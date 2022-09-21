Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • September 21, 2022 06:45 (IST)

    U.P. - U.P. GOVT GEARS UP FOR SURVEY OF WAQF PROPERTIES

    • AFTER MADRASA U.P. GOVT TO SURVEY WAQF PROPERTIES
    • U.P. GOVT TO TAKE BACK GOVT ASSETS GONE TO WAQF
    • SURVEY REPORT SOUGHT BY U.P. GOVT IN ONE MONTH
  • September 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI ADDRESSES MAYORS' SUMMIT VIRTUALLY

    • NOW: PM SPEAKS AT ALL INDIA MAYORS’ CONFERENCE
    • SARDAR PATEL WAS ALSO A MAYOR ONCE: PM
    • EASE OF LIVING IS ALWAYS THE FIRST PRIORITY: PM
    • MAYORS MUST WORK TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
  • September 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ - JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ AT EOW OFFICE

    • September 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      JACQUELINE - SOURCE: DETAILS OF GIFTS TO ACTOR'S PARENTS SOUGHT

      • SOURCE: EOW ASKED ACTOR FOR BANK DETAILS
      • ‘JACQUELINE TO SUBMIT BANK DETAIL INFO’
      • ‘JACQUELINE TO SUBMIT KEY DOCUMENTS BEFORE EOW’
    • September 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ED CHARGESHEET - ED CHARGESHEET ON PARTHA & ARPITA ACCESSED

      • CHARGESHEET: MONEY FROM SSC SCAM, REVEALED ARPITA
      • CHARGESHEET ‘A BIG EMBARRASSMENT FOR TMC’
      • CHARGESHEET DISCLOSES OWNER OF ‘CASH MOUNTAIN’
      • ARPITA’S STATEMENT TRASHES PARTHA’S DEFENCE
      • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ED CHARGESHEET ON PARTHA
    • September 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH MEETS TRIPURA CM OVER BRU AGREEMENT

      • HM REVIEWS IMPLEMENTATION OF BRU AGREEMENT

