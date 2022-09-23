Breaking News Live Updates: US Journalist Denied Interview with Iran President for Not Wearing Hijab; EAM Jaishankar Attends BRICS Meet

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday told the UN Security Council that the need of the hour is to end the conflict in Ukraine and return to dialogue and said the nuclear issue is a particular anxiety, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this cannot be an era of war. “The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community. The future outlook appears even more disturbing. The nuclear issue is a particular anxiety,” Jaishankar told the 15-nation UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine Fight against impunity’.

In Kerala, police have beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a state-wide hartal on Friday. The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

