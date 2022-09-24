Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 24th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 24 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • September 24, 2022 06:50 (IST)

    ROGER - ROGER HANGS HIS RAQUETS, BIDS EMOTIONAL FAREWELL

    • ROGER FEDERER’S FINAL MATCH ENDS IN DEFEAT
    • TEAM WORLD CLAIMS DOUBLES VICTORY OVER TEAM EUROPE
    • ROGER FEDERER PLAYS HIS LAST MATCH WITH NADAL
  • September 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM ADDRESSES ENVIRONMENT CONFERENCE VIRTUALLY

    • PM: CIRCULAR ECONOMY PART OF OUR LEGACY
  • September 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI: FOCUS ON WETLANDS & SUSTAINABILITY

    • LIVE: PM MODI ADDRESSES ENVIRONMENT MINISTERS
    • PM: NATION’S FOCUS IS ON GREEN GROWTH
    • ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY IS NOT MERELY REGULATOR: PM
    • PM: WE ARE NOT NATURE’S RECEIVERS BUT NOURISHERS
    • PM: CIRCULAR ECONOMY MUST BE PROMOTED AT LARGE
    • PM:SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT MUST BE BOOSTED
    • PM: WE MUST WORK ON BIOFUEL PLANNING
  • September 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PFI - HIJAB STIR: CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES CHARGESHEET

    • K’TAKA HIJAB PROTEST, PFI LINK EMERGES
    • CHARGE: 2 OF 5 MEMBERS ARE PFI MEMBERS
    • ACCUSED RAJJAB & IFTIKHAR WERE PFI CADRES: CHARGE
    • CHARGE: INTENT TO GATHER WEAPONS AND INSTIGATE
  • September 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PAKISTAN - PAKISTAN TAKES ON INDIA FOR SCRAPPING OF ART 370

    • PAKISTAN PM RANTS ABOUT JAMMU & KASHMIR AT UNGA
    • PLOT TO CHANGE DEMOGRAPHY OF J&K: PAK AT UNGA
    • PAK CITES HIJAB DEBATE, SAYS MUSLIMS OPPRESSED
    • INDIA SPREADS TERROR IN PAKISTAN: SHEHBAZ SHARIF
  • September 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ED CHARGESHEET - ED CHARGESHEET ON PARTHA & ARPITA ACCESSED

    • CHARGESHEET: MONEY FROM SSC SCAM, REVEALED ARPITA
    • CHARGESHEET ‘A BIG EMBARRASSMENT FOR TMC’
    • CHARGESHEET DISCLOSES OWNER OF ‘CASH MOUNTAIN’
    • ARPITA’S STATEMENT TRASHES PARTHA’S DEFENCE
    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES ED CHARGESHEET ON PARTHA
  • September 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - 'PFI LINK TO OTHER INT'L AGENCIES UNDER LENS'

    • MOST COMPREHENSIVE DETAILS ON CNN-NEWS18
    • HIGH-TECH DEVICES SEIZED IN PFI RAIDS: SOURCES
    • 2 WIRELESS DEVICES FOUND FROM PFI MEMBER : SOURCES
    • HIGH FREQUENCY DEVICES RECOVERED: SOURCES
    • PFI’S MODUS OPERANDI EXPOSED: NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here