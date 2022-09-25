Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News LIVE Updates: 'India on Side of Peace' Says Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - Breaking News LIVE Updates: 'India on Side of Peace' Says Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

For 25th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 25, 2022, 05:55 IST

BREAKING NEWS TODAY LIVE UPDATES: External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there

Breaking News LIVE Updates: 'India on Side of Peace' Says Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Breaking News Today, September 25, 2022 LIVE Updates: Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there. “It is therefore in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict,” he said.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus...

Read More
  • September 25, 2022 07:52 (IST)

    Latest News: Rahul Gandhi Resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 18 from Thrissur

  • September 25, 2022 07:45 (IST)

    Latest News: Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

    With the aim to unite the Opposition to counter BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday, as per ANI.

  • September 25, 2022 07:45 (IST)

    ANKITA MURDER PROBE - ANKITA BHANDARI'S AUTOPSY REPORT ACCESSED

    • ANKITA WAS HIT & HAD INJURIES ON BODY: REPORT
    • ANKITA BHANDHARI DIED DUE TO DROWNING: REPORT
  • September 25, 2022 07:15 (IST)

    India Is on the Side of Peace: S Jaishankar on Ukraine Conflict at UNGA

    Jaishankar told the assembly that India is on the side that respects the United Nations charter and its founding principles; that calls for diplomacy and dialogue, and on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel and fertilisers.

  • September 25, 2022 07:00 (IST)

    INDIA AT UNGA - EAM SPEAKS ON RUSSIA, UKRAINE CONFLICT

    • PLEDGE 1: WILL PROMOTE UNITY & SOLIDARITY
    • PLEDGE 2: LIBERATE INDIA FROM COLONIAL MINDSET
    • PLEDGE 3: FOCUS ON GREEN, BETTER CONNECTIVITY
    • PLEDGE 4: WILL MAKE INDIA DEVELOPED ECONOMY
    • PLEDGE 5: WILL STAND IN UNITY AGAINST TERRORISM
    • EAM SPEAKS ON RUSSIA, UKRAINE CONFLICT
    • DIALOGUE & DIPLOMACY WAY TO END WAR: EAM
    • EAM JAISHANKAR SPEAKS ON CLIMATE CRISIS
    • INDIA STANDS READY TO PROTECT ENVIRONMENT: EAM
    • GAVE 3.8 MILLION CREDIT TO SL DURING CRISIS: EAM
    • SENT 50K METRIC TONNES OF WHEAT TO AFG: EAM
    • EAM: INDIA COMMITTED TO PROMOTING PEACE, HARMONY
    • EAM: INDIA ADVOCATES ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERRORISM
  • September 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UNGA - INDIA'S ADDRESS AT UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

    • PLEDGE 1: WILL PROMOTE UNITY & SOLIDARITY
    • PLEDGE 2: LIBERATE INDIA FROM COLONIAL MINDSET
    • PLEDGE 3: FOCUS ON GREEN, BETTER CONNECTIVITY
    • PLEDGE 4: WILL MAKE INDIA DEVELOPED ECONOMY
    • PLEDGE 5: WILL STAND IN UNITY AGAINST TERRORISM
  • September 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI'S VIRTUAL RALLY IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

    • PM MODI FLAGS OFF BJP’S CAMPAIGN IN MANDI
    • PM VIRTUALLY ADDRESSES RALLY IN HIMACHAL PRADESH
    • PM LAUDS YOUTH OF HIMACHAL PRADESH
    • ‘INDIA’S YOUTH TOGETHER WILL MAKE A BETTER INDIA’
    • WORLD’S TRUST IN INDIA’S GOVT HAS GROWN: PM MODI
    • STABLE GOVT EMPOWERED PEOPLE’S TRUST: PM MODI
    • PM MODI: FOCUS ON GIVING OPPORTUNITIES TO YOUTH
    • ENHANCED INFRA TO BENEFIT YOUTH: PM MODI
  • September 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM CALLS HIMACHAL PRADESH HIS 'SECOND HOME'

    • PM: H.P’S YOUTH HAS MADE INDIA PROUD
    • PM MODI HAILS CWG’22 WINNERS FROM H.P
    • PM: BJP TRUSTS YOUTH FROM HIMACHAL PRADESH
    • PM: ENTIRE WORLD WANTS TO CONNECT WITH INDIA
    • PM: BJP MADE STABLE GOVERNMENT IN INDIA
    • PM: STABLE GOVT HAS BENEFITTED CITIZENS
    • PM: WANT TO MAKE H.P GLOBAL PHARMA HUB
    • PM: H.P CONTRIBUTING IN ESTABLISHING START-UPS
    • PM MODI HAILS HIMACHAL PRADESH’S TEXTILES
    • PM: BJP GOVT WORKING TO BOOST TOURISM IN H.P
  • September 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PFI - T.N:BOMB HURLED AT RSS FUNCTIONARY'S RESIDENCE

    • PETROL BOMB HURLED AT SEETHARAMAN’S RESIDENCE
  • September 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NABANNA CHALO - NABANNA CHALO SHOWDOWN: BJP SUBMITS REPORT

    • NABANNA CHALO SHOWDOWN: REPORT SUBMITTED TO NADDA
  • September 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BILKIS BANO CASE - BILKIS BANO CASE: REMISSION ISSUE IN SC

    • BILKIS BANO CONVICTS FILE AFFIDAVIT IN SC
    • REMISSION GRANTED JUSTIFIED: CONVICTS IN SC
    • REMISSION AS PER POLICY OF GUJ GOVT: CONVICTS
    • ‘PLEA AGAINST REMISSION POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’
    • ‘PLEA FILED BY MAHUA, ALI POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’

Read more

news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here