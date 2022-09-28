Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 28 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 28th September 2022
By News18/ Updated: September 28, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 28 September 2022

  • September 28, 2022 07:20 (IST)

  • September 28, 2022 07:15 (IST)

    PFI BANNED - FIRST ON CNN-NEWS18: PFI BANNED BY MHA

    • September 28, 2022 06:37 (IST)

      PFI Declared as Unlawful Association Under UAPA

      Central Government declares PFI (Popular Front of India) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years.

    • September 28, 2022 06:20 (IST)

    • September 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM ATTENDS EX-JAPAN PM SHINZO ABE'S FUNERAL

      • INDIA WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER SHINZO ABE: PM
      • PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO EX-JAPAN PM SHINZO ABE
      • PM MODI PAYS LAST RESPECT TO EX-JAPAN PM ABE
      • PM MODI PAYS FLORAL TRIBUTE TO EX-JAPAN PM
    • September 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OMAXE - ANOTHER FEUD BREAKS OUT IN OMAXE, NOIDA

      • FRESH FEUD B/W SRIKANT TYAGI’S WIFE, RESIDENTS
      • OMAXE SOCIETY: DISPUTE OVER ‘ILLEGAL TREES’
      • ADMIN ORDERS REMOVAL, GIVES 48-HR DEADLINE
      • TYAGI COMMUNITY STIR IN SUPPORT OF ANU TYAGI
    • September 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KERALA - KSRTC MOVES KERALA HC, SEEKS 5 CR COMPENSATION

      • AFTER VANDALISM SPREE BY PFI IN KERALA
      • 71 KSRTC BUSES DAMAGED IN THE HARTAL
    • September 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CONG - RAJ POLITICAL CRISIS: OBSERVERS SUBMIT REPORT

      • OBSERVERS SUBMIT REPORT TO SONIA GANDHI
      • OBSERVERS MAKEN, KHARGE SUBMIT REPORT TO SONIA
      • OBSERVERS GIVE CLEAN CHIT TO GEHLOT
    • September 28, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - 'PFI WAS INVOLVED IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES'

      • PFI WANTED TO DESTABILISE INDIA: MA NAQVI
      • PFI EMOTIONALLY EXPLOITED OUR NATION: MA NAQVI
      • ‘SHOULDN’T SUPPORT ANTI NAT’L ACTIVITIES OF PFI’
      • PFI GAINED SUPPORT FROM INT’L ORGANISATIONS:NAQVI
      • BJP GOVT WORKING ON THE RIGHT DIRECTION: MA NAQVI
      • MA NAQVI: PFI IS A PROXY EXTREMIST ORGANISATIONS

