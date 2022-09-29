Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 September 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 29th September 2022
September 29, 2022

  • September 29, 2022 06:40 (IST)

    J&K - 2ND MYSTERIOUS BLAST IN A BUS IN UDHAMPUR, J&K

    • 1ST INCIDENT REPORTED FROM A PARKED BUS IN J&K
    • 2 MYSTERIOUS BLASTS IN PASSENGER BUSES IN J&K
    • 2 INJURED IN 1ST BLAST INCIDENT IN UDHAMPUR, J&K
    • CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSED CCTV FOOTAGE OF BLAST
  • September 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM ATTENDS EX-JAPAN PM SHINZO ABE'S FUNERAL

    • INDIA WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER SHINZO ABE: PM
    • PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO EX-JAPAN PM SHINZO ABE
    • PM MODI PAYS LAST RESPECT TO EX-JAPAN PM ABE
    • PM MODI PAYS FLORAL TRIBUTE TO EX-JAPAN PM
  • September 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PFI - CRACKDOWN ON PFI CONTINUES IN MAHARASHTRA

    • MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT TO SEIZE PFI PROPERTIES
    • MAHA HOME DEPT ISSUES ORDER TO SEIZE PROPERTIES
    • IN ORDER:8 PFI AFFILIATE ORGANISATIONS ALSO NAMED
  • September 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NEW A-G - RETD MAJOR GEN KANWAR SINGH LALOTRA EXCLUSIVE

    • ‘VERY HAPPY WITH MUKUL ROHATGI’S APPOINTMENT’
    • CELEBRATIONS ACROSS INDIA OVER APPOINTMENT: LALOTRA
    • GEN CHAUHAN COMES WITH LOT OF EXPERIENCE:LALOTRA
  • September 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - ED FREEZES CRYPTO WORTH WORTH OF 12 CR

    • ‘E-NUGGETS’ APP UNDER ED SCANNER
    • SUSPECT LAUNCHED APP TO DEFRAUD USERS
    • FUNDS SENT OVERSEAS VIA CRYPTO EXCHANGE
    • ED CRACKDOWN ON CRYPTO CURRENCY SCAM
    • PMLA CASE OVER MOBILE APP SCAM
    • 17 CR SEIZED FROM SUSPECT AAMIR KHAN DURING RAIDS

