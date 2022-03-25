Aadhaar Card: Changed Mobile No? Step-by-Step Guide to Update Phone Number on Aadhaar

Aadhaar Update: The Aadhaar is one of the most significant documents that citizens in India can possess. Issued by the Identification Authority of India or UIDAI, the 12 digit number has become an essential part of identity for every Indian citizen. It is a trustworthy document that acts as a citizens address proof, date of birth proof and others, making it mandatory for everyone to possess it. If the card is also linked to the mobile number, the facility will allow users to log in on select government-run web portals to avail services. Therefore, it is advised to always update your latest mobile phone number on Aadhaar.

How to Update Mobile Number with Aadhaar

To update mobile number with Aadhaar online, your linked mobile number must be active as there is a step to verify an OTP. Here are the steps you should follow:

Step 1: To change the mobile number, visit the UIDAI web portal (ask.uidai.gov.in)

Step 2: Input the phone number that you wish to update and type in the captcha in the relevant boxes.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option and enter the OTP that is sent to your phone number. Then click on the ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ option.

Step 4: Next you will see a dropdown menu that says ‘Online Aadhaar Services’, from the myriad of options like name, address, gender, email-ID, Mobile number etc. Click on the one you want to update. In the event of updating the mobile number, however, click on that option and then the details needed to be filled in accordingly and the option ‘what do you want to update’, needs to be selected.

Step 5: Once the mobile number is submitted, a new page will show up and a captcha needs to be entered. This will result in an OTP being sent to your number. Verify the OTP and click on ‘Save and Proceed’.

Step 6: Book an appointment online to go to the nearest Aadhaar centre to pay nominal fees and provide any additional information that may be required.

How to Change Aadhaar with Mobile Number Offline

If you have not registered your Mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you are required to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it registered, as per the UIDAI website.

Here, the Aadhaar Correction Form needs to be filled out, where you also need to mention the updated mobile number that they wish to link and update. Then, you should submit the form after which biometric verification will take place to authenticate.

The verification officer will then provide an acknowledgement slip that has the Update Request Number (URN) on it. This number can be used to track the updated status of the Aadhaar card. Alternatively, to check the status, one can call the UIDAI toll-free number (1947).

If users just need to verify the number, one simply needs to log in to the UIDAI website and select the ‘Verify’ option under the ‘Aadhaar Services’ dropdown menu. Once there the 12-digit Aadhaar number needs to be entered, along with the email information, mobile number and a security code. Once the OTP is received, click the ‘Verify OTP’ option and the green tick should arrive if all the steps were followed.

