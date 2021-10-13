Aadhaar Card Update: Get e-Aadhaar Instantly in 10 Minutes. Here's How to Download it

The 14 digit Aadhaar Card number or the Identification number issued by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is required to avail benefits of many government and private schemes and facilities. Apart from the usual details on an identity document like the name, date of birth, gender and address, Aadhaar also has biometric credentials like fingerprints and iris of the person that makes it a one of its kind document. One of the many advantages of Aadhaar is that, unlike every other document, you don’t necessarily have to carry a physical copy with you. Even when you lose or misplace it, you can instantly download an e- Aadhaar by verifying your identity on the UIDAI portal.

>What is an e- Aadhaar?

e- Aadhaar like the name suggests is an electronic copy of your Aadhaar card. e- Aadhaar is protected by a password and is equally valid like a physical copy of the Aadhaar card. Users can log on to UIDAI’s official portal, uidai.gov.in, or eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in to download a copy of their e-Aadhaar

>How to download your e-Aadhaar?

e-Aadhaar can be downloaded from the UIDAI portal by using your 28 digit enrollment number along with your full name and pin code or your 14 digit Aaadhaar number along with your personal details. For both methods, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification. Further, you can also generate a time based one-time password (TOTP) to download the e-Aadhaar on the website of mAadhaar app.

>Steps to download e-Aadhaar

- Log on to UIDAI’s official portal

- Click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option in the My Aadhaar section of the homepage

- Choose between ‘Aadhar Number’, ‘Enrolment ID’ and Virtual ID as the method for e-Aadhaar download

- Now enter the details of your selection.

-Verify the CAPTCHA code before sending an OTP on your registered phone number.

- Enter OTP to verify the process.

- Your password protected e-Aadhaar will be downloaded on your device.

According to UIDAI, the first four letters of your name (in caps) and your year of birth is the password of this e-Aadhaar

