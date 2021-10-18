Aadhaar Card Update: How to Change Aadhaar Address, List of Documents Needed

The 14-digit Aadhaar Card number has become a basic requirement to get the benefits of many government and private schemes. The Aadhaar card issued by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is one of its kind document as it has biometric credentials like fingerprints and iris of the person besides usual details on an identity document like the name, date of birth, gender and address. It is necessary to have correct and up-to-date details in the Aadhaar card while using it as a document for availing benefits.

In case you want to update the address in your Aadhaar card, you can do it online or by visiting an Aadhaar enrolment center in your area. You can update your address in your Aadhaar card online through Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). This portal is for those Aadhaar cardholders who want to correct or update addresses in the Aadhaar card, without visiting the office. A charge of Rs 50 needs to be paid while requesting a change in address.

>List of documents needed for updating Aadhaar address:

For updating the Aadhaar address, you should have a scanned copy of the Proof of Address (POA). According to UIDAI, there are 45 documents that will be considered as valid POA for updating the address details.

Documents that can be used for POA include — Passport, bank statement/passbook, post office account statement/passbook, ration card, Voter ID, driving license, electricity bill /water bill/Telephone landline bill/credit card statement/ gas connection bill (not older than 3 months) and property tax receipt (not older than one year). A person can use the passport of his/her spouse as a POA.

>How to update Aadhaar Address:

Step 1: Open the official website of SSUP portal of UIDAI at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘proceed to update Aadhaar’

Step 3: Fill in the details asked by UIDAI and enter the correct captcha

Step 4: Tap ‘Send OTP’ option. You will get a six-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and choose the ‘Update Address’ option to update

Step 7: Make the required changes and submit it by clicking on ‘Proceed’

Step 8: Upload any POA document to back the changes you have requested

Step 9: Click on submit. You can also take a preview of the changes made

Step 10: UIDAI will send you an update request number (URN) using which you can check the status of your Aadhaar card update process.

