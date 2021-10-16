Aadhaar Card Update: How to Lock, Unlock your Aadhaar Card to Prevent Bank Frauds

It is not feasible to carry your Aadhaar card everywhere, as there is also a possibility of you losing it. Hence, addressing the problem of the citizens, UIDAI ( Identification Authority of India) launched mAadhaar, so that people can carry their details on their smartphones. The app permits the Aadhaar cardholder to add their profile and get access to the app as per their requirements. The user can create only three profiles in the app. People need not worry about the security of the app, as it is well protected. Users have to use the password every time they open the app. The mAadhaar app assures safety to the personal details of the cardholder as well as protects them from fraudsters.

>How to download the mAadhaar app?

Advertisement

Follow the simple steps to download the app:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store in your mobile and install mAadhaar

Step 2: Allow the required permission for the mAadhaar app for download

Step 3: Once, the mAadhaar gets installed on your phone, set in a password for the app

Note that the password should comprise of 4 digits (all numerals).

Here are the steps to Lock/Unlock Biometrics via mAadhaar App:

Step 1: Open the mAadhaar app, and log in using the user id and password

Step 2: Click on the profile

Step 3: Tap on the Menu option, placed on the top right corner of the app

Step 4: Click on the ‘Biometric Settings’

Step 5: Put a tick on the ‘Enable Biometric Lock’ option

Step 6: A disclaimer will pop up informing you that the biometrics may still be used for the next six hours.

Step 7: Tap on ‘OK’ and an OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered in aadhar

Step 8: As soon as the OTP is entered, the biometric details will immediately get locked.

In case you want to unlock the biometric details, this is how you should go about:

Step 1: Open the mAadhaar app and tap on the menu

Step 2: From the drop-down, click on the ‘Biometric Settings’

Step 3: A message reading - “Your biometrics will be temporarily unlocked" will get flashed on your phone screens.

Advertisement

Step 4: Tap on ‘Yes’ and Your biometric details will be unlocked for 10 minutes

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.