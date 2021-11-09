Aadhaar Card Update: Lost Aadhaar? Know how to Find Aadhaar Number Online

An Aadhaar card acts an an essential document of identification for every Indian citizen. It is one of, if not the most important documents of identity an Indian can carry. With that in mind, losing your Aadhaar card could mean facing issues at various points where verifications of identity are required. The Aadhaar card, issued by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is one of its kind document. The card has biometric credentials like fingerprints and iris of the person besides usual details on an identity document like the name, date of birth, gender and address. Given the importance of it, in the event of losing this identity card, you must try to re-issue it as soon as possible.

To tackle the need to re-issue an Aadhaar card if it is lost, the government’s UIDAI has come up with an option to retrieve the verifiable 12-digit identification number online, if you cannot remember it. All the work can be done on UIDAI’s official portal in a matter of few minutes. The only pre-requisite is that you have to have your registered mobile number linked with your Aadhaar number to access this service. If not, you have to try the offline method, and there is not really any need to be concerned therefore. On that note, let us take a look at how you can find your Aadhaar number online if you have lost your card.

>Step-By-Step Guide to Retrieve Lost Aadhaar Number Online

As mentioned earlier, the only prerequisite of retrieving your Aadhaar number online that your mobile number must be registered with Aadhar from before. If you have already done this one, take a look at the following steps.

1) To begin, go to the official UIDAI website at (https://resident.uidai.gov.in/) on your phone or computer.

2) Then, you should scroll down to the Aadhaar Services option to continue

3) After you have clicked the option, go to the tab named ‘Recover Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ from the current page

4) Next, when you have successfully navigated to the specific page, click on the ‘Aadhaar No (UID)’ bullet under the ‘Select Option’ section

5) After this, you must enter your personal details like full name, mobile number and email address to continue.

6) Once this is done, verify Captcha on the page.

7) After this, click on the ‘Send OTP’ button. Wait till you receive the six-digit one time password and enter that once you receive it. You will be able to retrieve your Aadhaar number on your email id and/or mobile number this way. A similar process can be followed if you have lost your Aadhaar enrollment ID.

>How to Retrieve Lost Aadhaar Number Offline

In case you do not have your number registered with Aadhaar, you are out of luck. Still, Aadhaar number can be retrieved, says the UIDAI website. But for this, you have to do extra work.

“You may visit any UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra to download your Aadhaar and get a printout. This service is available at UIDAI-run ASK only. This will be extended to other Aadhaar Kendra in Banks, Post Offices, BSNL Centres or State Government offices later," as per the website. The reprinted Aadhaar will be delivered to your registered address within 15 days. To retrieve your enrollment ID offline, you can call on the government’s helpline number 1947 and follow the due process.

