Aadhaar-PAN Link: Aadhaar Users, This is How You Can Link Your Aadhaar with PAN Card

>Aadhaar-PAN Link: An Aadhaar Card has now become an indispensable part of life and has become one of the most important identity proofs for an Indian citizen. Given its versatility and the intricate nature with which it connects us to nearly every aspect of our day-to-day activities, it is important to keep it updated. This includes linking it to other important identification forms and cards. One such important linkage is with that of your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card. The 12-digit verifiable identification number launched by the Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, has launched several services so that an Indian citizen faces minimal hassle while accessing something with their Aadhaar card information.

>Method 1: Linking Aadhaar to PAN card without Logging in

Advertisement

>Step 1: Go to the official Income Tax government website (www.incometax.gov.in).

>Step 2: Scroll down on the home page and click on the tab named ‘Our Services’.

>Step 3: Enter your PAN card number, the Aadhaar details, name and mobile number in the spaces given.

>Step 4: Click on the option that says ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’ and select ‘Continue’.

>Step 5: You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Simply enter this and click on ‘Validate’.

>Method 2: Logging into the Account and Linking

>Step 1: Open the Income Tax e-filing portal.

>Step 2: If you have not registered yet do so. If you have, you can login using your PAN card number.

>Step 3: Log in with the User ID, password and your date of birth.

>Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window where you will automatically be prompted to do the linking. If it does not happen, once you log in, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

>Step 5: Proceed to verify your PAN details on the new page against your Aadhaar card details.

>Step 6: Once done and if the details on both match up, you can click on the ‘link now’ button.

>Step 7: A pop-up message will appear saying that you have successfully linked your Aadhaar card to your PAN card.

Apart from these methods, you can also link your Aadhaar card to your PAN card via SMS thanks to the Aadhaar issuing authority Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI’s) new updates. The linking process can be done by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered phone number. Use the format UIDPAN (Space) you 12-digit Aadhaar (space) your 10-digit PAN.

The PAN card is a lifetime document that is issued by the Income Tax Department in India and remains unaffected regardless of your change in address. It is issued under the Income Tax Act of 1961 and it is just as important as the Aadhaar card. It doubles as an ID card as well. PAN cards will be issued to individuals as well as entities who pay taxes in India.

Advertisement

With that said, it is important to note that the names in both the Aadhaar card and PAN card need to match exactly, if it does not, the linking process cannot be carried out. For making changes, the UIDAI has updated its official portal. The UIDAI website enables Aadhaar users to do a wide range of work under one umbrella. This lets users make the changes themselves. Cardholders can change their biometrics as well as their demographic details to reflect the updated information on both cards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.