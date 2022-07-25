Aadhaar Update: UIDAI Cancels 6 Lakh Fake Aadhaar Numbers; Check if Your Aadhaar Card is Real

The Identification Authority of India has cancelled around 6 lakh Aadhaar numbers, the government has said. All these Aadhaar numbers were duplicate or fake, Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed the Parliament earlier last week during the proceedings of the Monsoon session. Fake Aadhaar cards and Aadhaar numbers are often used to commit serious crimes, and the UIDAI takes steps regularly to ban them.

Replying to a query during the Monsoon session of the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the authorities have taken steps to tackle with the issue of duplicate Aadhaar generation. Chandrashekhar further noted that ‘face’ has been added as an additional feature to verify Aadhaar to address duplication, which has resulted in the cancellation of 598,999 Aadhaar numbers.

“The demographic matching mechanism has been further strengthened, biometric matching of all new enrollments is ensured and ‘face’ has been included as a new modality (in addition to fingerprint and iris) for de-duplication," he said.

Do You Hold a Fake Aadhaar? Check Online

Step 1: If you want to check whether the Aadhaar number you have in your possession is real or fake, go to the UIDAI’s official website at . https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offlineaadhaar.

Step 2: After this, select the ‘Aadhaar Verify’ services option. you can also directly go to the link https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar to check Aadhaar authenticity.

Step 3: After this, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit virtual ID to go forward.

Step 4: When you are done entering the number, enter the security code displayed on the screen and request for a One Time Password or OTP. You can also choose to enter TOTP.

Step 5: You will now usually receive the OTP on your registered mobile number for the given Aadhaar number or Virtual ID. Enter the OTP on the website.

Step 6: This will redirect you to a new page where you can get a message that states if your Aadhaar number is valid or not.

Step 7: Along with the message, the name, state, age, gender and other details will also be reflected on the screen for the concerned Aadhaar number. If all these details are displayed, the Aadhaar number you have with yourself is genuine.

Apart from this, one scan scan the QR code printed on Aadhaar letter/ eAadhaar/ Aadhaar PVC Card to verify Aadhaar offline.

A fake Aadhaar can be used to commit crimes under the user’s name and fraudsters often use this trick to do the same. This has also become easy as the 12 digit number has become an essential part of identity for every Indian citizen. The Aadhaar, with its growing significance, has become one of the most sought-after documents of identity.

