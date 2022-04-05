Aadhaar Update: UIDAI Warns Against Aadhaar Fraudsters; How to Verify Aadhaar Online

Aadhaar Update: Fake Aadhaar cards and Aadhaar numbers are often used to commit serious crimes, and the Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has time and again warned Aadhaar users to beware of fraudsters. A fake Aadhaar can be used to commit crimes under the user’s name and fraudsters often use this trick to do the same. This has also become easy as the 12 digit number has become an essential part of identity for every Indian citizen. The Aadhaar, with its growing significance, has become one of the most sought-after documents of identity.

In a tweet dated March 25, the UIDAI asked all Aadhaar users to beware of fraudsters. “Any Aadhaar is verifiable online/offline. To verify offline, scan the QR code on e-Aadhaar or #Aadhaar letter or #AadhaarPVCcard To verify online, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar on the link: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar," it said.

“To check the authenticity of Aadhaar card, the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has already created a mechanism to get the Aadhaar verified in both online and offline modes," the UIDAI said on its website.

“To check whether the given Aadhaar number is issued by UIDAI or not, a service on official website of UIDAI is available in public domain," it added.

How to Identify Fake Aadhaar Online

Step 1: If you want to check whether the Aadhaar number you have in your possession is real or fake, go to the UIDAI’s official website at . https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offlineaadhaar.

Step 2: After this, select the ‘Aadhaar Verify’ services option. you can also directly go to the link https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar to check Aadhaar authenticity.

Step 3: After this, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit virtual ID to go forward.

Step 4: When you are done entering the number, enter the security code displayed on the screen and request for a One Time Password or OTP. You can also choose to enter TOTP.

Step 5: You will now usually receive the OTP on your registered mobile number for the given Aadhaar number or Virtual ID. Enter the OTP on the website.

Step 6: This will redirect you to a new page where you can get a message that states if your Aadhaar number is valid or not.

Step 7: Along with the message, the name, state, age, gender and other details will also be reflected on the screen for the concerned Aadhaar number. If all these details are displayed, the Aadhaar number you have with yourself is genuine.

Apart from this, one scan scan the QR code printed on Aadhaar letter/ eAadhaar/ Aadhaar PVC Card to verify Aadhaar offline.

