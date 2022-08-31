Aadhaar Update: Want to Download Aadhaar, Generate VID Quickly? Use UMANG App; See How

Aadhaar Update: The government of India has launched services related to Aadhaar on its Umang App, also known as the Unified Mobile Application. The app is supposed to make it easier for accessing a host of services provided by the central, state or local governments. One of the newest addition is that of Aadhaar services, which can be accessed on the Umang app of the government.

In a recent tweet, Digital India, which is the flagship programme of the government, said that ‘My Aadhaar’ has extended a bunch of services on the Umang app.

“Users can access Aadhaar services comfortably on UMANG App now as ‘My Aadhaar’ has extended a range of citizen centric services on the app now," it said in a tweet dated August 17.

The services include downloading Aadhaar, accessing offline KYC and generating a virtual ID among others.

“Whether it is downloading Aadhaar, accessing offline KYC or generating a virtual ID, all these important services and more can be accessed easily by downloading the UMANG App. For more information, visit website https://umang.gov.in," it said in another tweet on the day.

What Are the Aadhaar Services on Umang App?

i. Download Aadhaar: A digitally signed and password protected digital copy of the Aadhaar can be downloaded from the Umang app.

ii. Generate Virtual ID: Users can also generate the 16-digit virtual ID which they can use as an alternative to Aadhaar number

iii. Offline e-KYC: Users can access secure and shareable eKYC document, used for offline identification verification

iv. Authentication History: Using their Aadhaar number, residents can use this service to verify the history of their Aadhaar authentication

v. View Payment History: Users can also use the Umang App to view payment and refund history.

To explore UIDAI’s online services, click the Login button on the Umang app. To login, you must have your mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Users can access services such as downloading Aadhar, finding an enrolment centre, as mentioned above.

As per the Umang website, “UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India."

