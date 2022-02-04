Aadhaar Card Update: Want Aadhaar PVC Cards for Family? How to Do It With One Mobile Number

>Aadhaar Update: The Aadhaar card has become a part and parcel of our lives nowadays, emerging as one of the most important modes of ID proof. Keeping this in mind, the Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has launchehd Aadhaar PVC service, whereby you can get PVC Aadhaar cards directly from the official website.

In a recent notification, the UIDAI also said that one can order Aadhaar PVC card for the whole family using just one mobile number. “You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family," UIDAI said in an order. It has also clarified that the person has to pay Rs 50 for each Aadhaar PVC card received.

The government authority has also notified the same on its Twitter account.

Advertisement

>What is PVC Aadhar Card?

A PVC Aadhaar card is a service launched by the UIDAI to print Aadhaar details on a PVC card that contains security features. “Order Aadhaar PVC Card" is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number," the UIDAI says on its website

>How to Order Aadhaar PVC Card Using Non-Registered Mobile Numbers?

You have to follow these steps, as mentioned on the UIDAI website:

- Visit https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

- Click on “Order Aadhaar PVC Card" Service. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.

- Enter the security code and then click on check box “If you do not have a registered mobile number, please check in the box".

Advertisement

- Enter Non-Registered / Alternate Mobile Number. Now, click on “Send OTP"

- Click on the check box against “Terms and Conditions"

- Click on “Submit" option to complete OTP verification. No preview of the Aadhaar details will be available at this point

- Click on “Make payment". You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as credit/debit Card, net banking and UPI.

After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. Resident will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

Advertisement

You can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status. SMS containing AWB number will also be sent once dispatched from DoP. You can further track delivery status by visiting DoP website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.