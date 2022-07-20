Aadhaar Update: What is Bhuvan Aadhaar Portal? How to Locate Aadhaar Centre Using It

Aadhaar Update: The Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, which issues the 12-digit Aadhaar number to the citizens of the country, has collaborated with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal. The new portal, meant to serve Aadhaar card holders, will be providing information and locations of the Aadhaar centres across India.

UIDAI along with ISRO and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has launched the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal, with which locating your nearest Aadhaar centre has become all the way easier. The portal also provides a facility to search the relevant Aadhaar centres by location based on residents requirements.

In a tweet dated July 15, the Aadhaar-issuing authority said, “UIDAI in its continual efforts to enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for the resident introduces the ‘Bhuvan Aadhaar’ portal facilitating the Geo-Spatial display of Aadhaar centres."

You can locate your nearest Aadhaar centre in three ways using the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal. These include:

- Search by Aadhaar Seva Kendra

- Search by PIN Code

- State-wise Aadhaar Seva Kendra

When you land on the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal using the link https://bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/, you will be able to see the map of India, with cirlcles on different parts signifying the number of Aadhaar centres in each area. On the left hand side of the screen, you will see a menu with four options — Centres Nearby, Search by Aadhaar Seva Kendra, Search by Pin Cide and State-wise Aadhaar Seva Kendra. You can click on each of these options to find your nearest Aadhaar centre.

In a press release dated April 8 this year, the ministry of electronics and IT had notified the signing of the MoU between UIDAI and NRSC. “NRSC will be developing Bhuvan-Aadhar portal providing information and locations of the aadhaar centres across India. The portal also provides a facility to search the relevant Aadhaar centres by location based on residents requirements," it had said at the time.

The Bhuvan Aadhaar portal will facilitate complete geographic information storage, retrieval, analysis and reporting for Aadhaar centres, with a high resolution backdrop of natural color satellite images, it had said at the time.

The Aadhaar has become one of the most significant documents an Indian can hold. It is required to carry out a number of operations including opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme. The 12-digit identity number issued by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) comes in handy for a number of official work including bank account opening, KYC inputs and others.

