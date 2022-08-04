Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To Rs 469 Crore; Revenue Up 225%

Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 469 crore for the June 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations during April-June 2022 surged 224.72 per cent to Rs 40,844.25 crore, against Rs 12,578.77 crore a year ago.

Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani said, “While our diversified growth is reflected across our range of businesses, Adani Enterprises continues to prove itself as one of the world’s most successful multi-industry incubators. AEL’s incubation strategy has no parallel and we intend to further leverage this unique business model as we transform the Adani Group into an integrated ‘platform of platforms’ with unprecedented access to the Indian consumer."

He added that AEL’s high growth lays the foundation for us to accelerate the continued development of new businesseslike data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services. “Through our partnership with TotalEnergies in ANIL, we have also begun our journey to become the world’s largest player in green hydrogen."

The company said its board of directors has also granted in-principle approval for public issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,000 crores in one or more tranches, subject to all applicable regulatory / statutory approval(s).

Adani Enterprises’ total expenses stood at Rs 40,433.96 crore, a jump of 227.37 per cent as compared with Rs 12,351.09 crore, according to a BSE filing.

The company’s earning per share of a face value of Rs 1 each stood at Rs 4.18 during the June 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 2.47.

