Additional Allocation of Rs 19,500 Cr for Solar Modules Under PLI Scheme: FM

PTI
Updated: February 01, 2022, 13:02 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 19,500 crore additional allocation under the PLI scheme for manufacturing high efficiency solar modules has been made.
Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she said financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry.
Sitharaman further noted that the economy has shown resilience to come out of pandemic and "we need to sustain the level of growth".
.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.
first published: February 01, 2022, 13:02 IST