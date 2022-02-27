After US, LinkedIn Rolls Out its Creator Accelerator Program in India

Following the US launch in September 2021, professional networking platform LinkedIn, on Wednesday, introduced its Creator Accelerator Program (CAP) in the Indian market. Part of the company’s $25 million commitment to creators globally, the CAP is a 10-week incubator-style program aimed at helping people grow their audiences and engagements on the platform.

As part of the program, LinkedIn will be selecting 200 creators from the country and helping them grow their communities on the platform. For it, the selected creators will be given support and access to LinkedIn’s Community Management team, educational workshops, creator-to-creator networking opportunities, access to rich tools and resources, and mentorship opportunities.

The networking has site has partnered with Nearbuy founder Ankur Warikoo, Edelweiss AMC MD and CEO Radhika Gupta, Nas Academy CEO Nuseir Yassin and Le 15 Patisserie founder Pooja Dhingra to offer the mentorship to creators.

The assistance to the creators will also extend to financial grants for bringing their ideas to life and exploring their creativity. The quantum of the grant, however, has not been revealed by LinkedIn yet.

Speaking on the launch of CAP in India, LinkedIn’s Country manager Ashutosh Gupta said that the program was part of the company’s larger plan to support the creator community in India. He added that the initiative will encourage engagement and conversation with creators which in turn will increase the number of opportunities for the community across the country and eventually the world

“By equipping a diverse range of voices with the right resources, the Creator Accelerator Program aims to help members unlock greater business opportunities with the content they’re making and the conversations they’re sparking," Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement.

The creators will be selected based on their ability to build passionate communities, unique content, and spark discussions around a variety of professional topics such as skills, future of work and mental health, and find ways to engage with the LinkedIn userbase in India

The program is also open for Hindi language creators and the application can be sent in till March 16.

Earlier, LinkedIn had recently also rolled out the ‘Creator Mode’ feature on its platform to display its creators’ content more prominently to the users.

