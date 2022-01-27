AGS Transact Tech IPO Allotment Finalised: How to Check Status Via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

>AGS Transact Technologies IPO: The share allotment of AGS Transact Technologies IPO is likely to be finalised on Thursday, January 27. The initial share sale of omni-channel payment solution provider AGS Transact Technologies Limited saw an overwhelming response from the public. The public offer was subscribed 8.22 times of its issue size, mostly backed by the non institutional buyers category, according to data from the BSE. Those who have invested in AGS Transact Technologies IPO, which plans to raise Rs 680 crore though the offer, can check their share application status on December 27, that is today, in two ways.

Investors can check AGS Transact Tech IPO share allocation status via BSE website. There will also be an option to check AGS Transact Technologies IPO share allotment status via registrar’s website — Link Intime India Private Ltd.

>How to Check AGS Transact Technologies IPO Share Allotment Status via BSE Website:

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘AGS Transact Technologies Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

>How to Check AGS Transact Technologies IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link InTime India Private Ltd.)

a) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

b) Select the ‘AGS Transact Technologies Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

c) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

d) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step C

f) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option. You will be able to see your allotment status after this, given that the process has been done.

>AGS Transact Tech IPO Subscription Status

The strong response to the AGS Transact Technologies IPO was mostly backed by non institutional investors, who subscribed to 27 times of the portion reserved for them. On the other hand, retail buyers bid for 3.25 times of the shares set aside for them, while Qualified institutional buyers put in bids for 2.82 times of their reserved portion.

>AGS IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of AGS Transact Technologies were retailing at Rs 185 at the upper end of the price band on Monday, January 24, at a Rs 10 premium on the upper limit of its price band, as per ipowatch.com. AGS Transact Tech IPO is set to be listed on the bourses later in February.

