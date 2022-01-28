Air India: New Meal Menu, Welcome Announcements, Other Changes Flyers Will See in Flights

>Air India Takeover: The Tata Group has officially taken over India’s only national carrier Air India. As the process got completed, flyers who onboard Air India flights on Friday, January 28, are set to see a few changes.

>Changes Flyers Onboard Air India Flight Will See

People flying Air India on Friday will get to hear a special announcement a day after the takeover, by the pilots of their flights. As per an official order by the operations department, pilots have been told to make a specific announcement on January 28 on every flight before departure.

“Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking……..Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion," the announcement will state, as per the order, reported news agency PTI.

“Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank you," the announcement will further state.

They are also likely to hear a special recorded message from Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, as per a report on CNBC-TV18. The crew will be instructed on when and how to play it.

Not only this, flyers will also see their plane’s cabin crew dressed ‘smartly’. Smart and well-groomed cabin crew members, better on-time performance of flights, calling passengers as “guests" and enhanced in-flight meal service are some of the measures the Tata Group is focusing on at Air India immediately, sources told PTI. The Tata Group has told its employees that there will be a change in “image, attitude and perception" of Air India following the historic takeover.

The Tata Group is also focussing on enhanced meal services for its flyers. On Friday, this service will be provided on Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights, according to PTI sources.

Since on-time performance is extremely important, all endeavours will have to be made by the crew members to ensure that the doors are closed 10 minutes before the flight’s departure, added officials in the know. Passengers are also set to be addressed as ‘guests’ and cabin crew supervisor will have to ensure safety and service standards provided to them.

>Tata Group to Emerge as Key Player in Aviation Industry

With Vistara and Air Asia India already under its wings, the Tata Group is set to emerge as a key player in the aviation industry. It will have the second biggest airspace share in India after IndiGo.

Air India came back to the Tata’s Bombay House on Thursday after almost 69 years, months after the business conglomerate acquired the debt-ridden carrier for Rs 18,000 crore.

The finance ministry in a statement said the Air India strategic disinvestment transaction has been completed on Thursday with the government receiving a consideration of Rs 2,700 crore from Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. The government has retained debt of Rs 15,300 crore in Air India and Air India Express Ltd (AIXL) while 100 per cent shares of Air India, AIXL and the national carrier’s 50 per cent shareholding in AISATS have been transferred to Talace.

