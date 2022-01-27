Air India LIVE Updates: Tata Group to Take Over Maharaja Today, N Chandrasekaran to Meet PM Modi Shortly

Air India is all set to return to Tata Group on Thursday, January 27, marking a successful start to Narendra Modi government’s privatisation programmed. In October last year, the Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata group’s holding company, won the bid to take over Maharaja from the central government for Rs 18,000 crore. Of this, 15 per cent will go to the government and the rest will go toward clearing debt. Read More
A new board will be constituted on Thursday after Air India resigns, according to CNBC-TV18 sources. Tata Group is also in talks to appoint an ex-pat from the global aviation industry as Air India CEO.
Tata Group is preparing a 100-day plan for Air India to improve the operational and service standards of the airline, under the watch of an expatriate chief executive, according to reports
Air India is India’s biggest overseas carrier. With Air India and Vistara, Tata group will be the No.2 in the domestic market share after IndiGo.
N Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Sons board will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the formal handover of Air India to Tata Group, according to CNBC TV18. “The group would work to make Air India a world class airline," N Chandrasekaran said earlier.
Marking a successful start to Narendra Modi government’s privatisation plan, the central government is all set to handover Maharaja to Tata Group on January 27.
The Tata Group is likely to introduce “enhanced meal service” on four flights that will operate from Mumbai on Thursday, according to media reports. It will be provided on four flights — AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru). Air India flights will however not fly under the banner of the Tata Group from Thursday, officials told.
