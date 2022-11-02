Airpay Integrates 500 E-Governance Services On Its Platform Via UMANG

Airpay, a payment gateway solutions provider, has said it has successfully integrated over 500 E-governance services via UMANG through its platform. With this integration, Airpay’s five-lakh assisted retailer network will offer e-governance services across 500 districts, 4,600 villages, and 35 states and union territories to 600 million citizens.

The services include Atal Pension Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Co-Win, IRCTC, GSTN, Jeevan Pramaan, income tax and passport.

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, founder and MD of Airpay, said, “It is a moment of immense pride for us. At Airpay, we believe that a $5-trillion Indian economy can only be achieved by taking Bharat forward. Towards this belief, we have, in the past decade, developed an indigenous technology-led platform and built a deep and wide network of last mile financial services entrepreneurs or vyaapaaris."

He added that integrating with the government’s vision to make governance services accessible to the underserved population will accelerate the adoption of e-government services at the grassroots level. “At the same time, it will enable Airpay to contribute to an empowered Bharat."

Advertisement

Airpay Vyaapaaris comprise kirana store owners, small retail establishments, and woman entrepreneurs using the airpay financial services platform to financially empower and educate their customers using a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to collect, buy, lend, borrow, or invest. “Through this integration, Airpay Vyaapaaris would now be able to offer additional services to the customers, thereby improving customer experience and increasing new customer walk-ins," the company said in a statement.

Jhunjhunwala said assisted model will continue to be the holy grail for financial services access and distribution in not only developing economies but also developed ones. The key reason is the lack of financial awareness and the inherent trust in credible specialists.

“This is where the airpay Vyaapaaris play an important role. This integration will not offer a wide variety of services to facilitate the citizens but also increase revenue generation opportunities for the kiosk holders," he said.

Airpay launched its Vyaapaar platform at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and currently aims to double its base to over 10 lakh Vyaapaaris by next year.

Advertisement

In June this year, Airpay completed 15 lakh transactions on the Rajasthan government’s e-governance portal, e-Mitra. The company joined the e-Mitra platform in April 2020 and managed contributions to the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund during the early outbreak of the pandemic. The company extended its services to the online services of other departments and enabled the government to connect more than 100 state departments to the e-Mitra platform.

Read all the Latest Business News here