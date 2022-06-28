Akash Ambani Named Reliance Jio Chairman; Mukesh Ambani Resigns

Reliance Jio on Tuesday said its board has noted the resignation of Mukesh Ambani as its director, effective from the close of working hours on June 27. The board has also approved the appointment of Akash Ambani, non-executive director as chairman of the company’s board of directors, according to a regulatory filing.

“The Board of Directors have at their meeting held on June 27, 2022, noted the resignation of Mukesh D. Ambani as director of the company effective from close of working hours on June 27, 2022; and approved the appointment of Akash Ambani, non-executive director as chairman of the board of directors of the company," Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to be the chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd, the flagship company that owns all Jio digital services brands including Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Among other decisions, the board has also approved the appointment of Raminder Singh Gujral and K V Chowdary, as Reliance Jio’s additional directors, designated as independent directors for a period of five years commencing from June 27, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders

It approved the appointment of Pankaj Mohan Pawar as managing director of the company for a period of five years commencing from June 27, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

“Akash’s elevation as chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm recognises the specific contributions made by him to the digital services journey and rededicates him to even higher levels of responsibilities, going forward," the company said.

Akash has graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics. He has been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance group and is now leading the creation of the ‘convergence dividend’ for over 500 million consumers, digitally and with high-inclusivity across geographies and income levels.

Akash has been closely involved with the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio’s 4G proposition. He was closely involved with a team of engineers in inventing and launching an India-specs focussed Jiophone in 2017 which became quite a revolutionary device to take many people out of 2G to 4G.

Akash was integrally involved in the trailblazing global investments by tech majors and investors in 2020, which in many ways catapulted Jio onto the global investor map. “Akash is expected to continue to operate on the cutting-edges of innovation and technology to encourage an ecosystem that will further digital solutioning and make the power of data and technology more accessible to all, including those who are still at the margin," the company said.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

